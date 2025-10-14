HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Inglis, Zampa out of Perth ODI opener vs India

October 14, 2025 08:58 IST

Josh Inglis

IMAGE: Josh Inglis is hoping to be fit to play the third match of the series at Sydney Cricket Ground. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis and spinner Adam Zampa will miss Australia's first one-day international against India in Perth on Sunday, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.

Inglis has not recovered from a calf strain, while the other wicketkeeper in the original squad, Alex Carey, is scheduled to play a Sheffield Shield match as part of his preparations for the Ashes test series.

 

Josh Philippe has been brought into the squad to keep wickets in Perth.

Matt Kuhnemann also comes into the squad to replace spinner Zampa, who is missing the first of three ODIs against the Indian tourists for family reasons.

Cricket Australia said Carey will rejoin the squad for the second ODI in Adelaide on October 23, while Inglis is hoping to be fit to play the third match of the series at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday week.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
