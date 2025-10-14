HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » The second smallest nation to qualify for FIFA World Cup

The second smallest nation to qualify for FIFA World Cup

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 14, 2025 00:48 IST

x

Cape Verde

IMAGE: Cape Verde rarely played international football some 25 years ago but now head to next year's finals in North America as one of the nine African representatives. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cape Verdean Football Federation/X

Cape Verde qualified for the World Cup on Monday, beating Eswatini 3-0 in their last group match to top the standings ahead of Cameroon and complete a fairytale campaign.

The wind-swept West African archipelago overcame first-half nerves to win in Praia with second-half goals from Dailon Livramento, Willy Semedo and veteran Stopira and book a first-ever appearance at the finals.

They started two points ahead of Cameroon, whose eight previous World Cup finals appearances are the most by an African country. Cape Verde finished Group D on 23 points, four ahead of Cameroon, who were held at home to a goalless draw by Angola.

Cape Verde rarely played international football some 25 years ago but now head to next year's finals in North America as one of the nine African representatives. 

They join Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria and Ghana who have qualified already.

Livramento took advantage of Eswatini's failure to clear to steer home the ball from close range three minutes into the second half while Semedo also had a tap-in for the second six minutes later.

Stopira, 37, had only come on as a late substitute as an acknowledgement of his long service with the team since 2008, and put a cherry on the cake with a stoppage-time goal.

The island's 600,000 inhabitants had been given the

day off to support their team but there was little to cheer in a tentative first half before Livramento scored. After that, the celebrations could not be contained.

Cape Verde are the second smallest country to qualify for the World Cup after Iceland, who competed in Russia in 2018.

Cameroon will likely advance to the playoffs for the four best runners-up across the nine African qualifying groups but were jeered off in Yaounde after failure to beat Angola whose 39-year-old goalkeeper Hugo Marques made several telling stops.

Earlier on Monday, Tunisia completed their World Cup qualifying campaign without conceding a goal as they beat Namibia 3-0 in their final Group H game.

They ended the campaign unbeaten with nine wins from their 10 games, scoring 22 goals.

A first-half penalty in Tunis converted by Ali El Abdi was followed by second-half strikes from Hannibal Mejbri and captain Ferjani Sassi.

Namibia finished second in the group despite the defeat, their third in the last four qualifiers.

But they do not have enough points to finish as one of the best four group runners-up. They were 13 points adrift of Tunisia, who had already secured their place in the finals.

Liberia finished third in the group after a 1-1 draw at Equatorial Guinea, who were fielding a new-look team and with a new coach after a player strike meant they did not travel for last week’s qualifier in Malawi.

 

A 62nd-minute penalty from Portuguese-based striker Ronald Lumungo earned Sao Tome e Principe their first points of the campaign as they edged Malawi 1-0. 

It ended a run of 18 winless matches for the tiny island nation, who are 195th in the world rankings.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Manu Bhaker Shares Her Winning Mindset!
Manu Bhaker Shares Her Winning Mindset!
'India should target 20 medals in LA 2028 Olympics'
'India should target 20 medals in LA 2028 Olympics'
Pakistan hockey team ready for India's no-handshake
Pakistan hockey team ready for India's no-handshake
Vacherot Prevails In Battle Of Cousins At Shanghai!
Vacherot Prevails In Battle Of Cousins At Shanghai!
Arshad Nadeem's coach gets life ban!
Arshad Nadeem's coach gets life ban!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Kishore Kumar Classics

webstory image 2

10 Songs That Amitabh Sang

webstory image 3

10 Libraries In India You Must Visit

VIDEOS

EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian FM Anita Anand in Delhi1:11

EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian FM Anita Anand in Delhi

Rekha Dazzles In Timeless Kanjeevaram At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash1:02

Rekha Dazzles In Timeless Kanjeevaram At Manish...

Elli AvrRam dazzles at the Filmfare Awards with her stunning look1:09

Elli AvrRam dazzles at the Filmfare Awards with her...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO