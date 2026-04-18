Influencer Breaks Silence on Kohli's Viral 'Like'

A simple Instagram 'like' by Virat Kohli on a travel vlogger's post has exploded into a viral sensation, highlighting the power of social media and celebrity interactions.

IMAGE: 'Felt sorry for him': LizLaz on Virat Kohli's Instagram buzz. Photograph: LizLaz/Instagram and RCB/X

Key Points Virat Kohli's Instagram 'like' on a travel vlogger's post unexpectedly went viral.

The incident sparked significant social media buzz and online discussion.

Travel vlogger LizLaz, also known as Jennifer, was surprised by the sudden attention.

LizLaz expressed empathy for Kohli, feeling sorry that his 'like' became such a big story.

Virat Kohli is in the spotlight during IPL 2026 -- not just for his batting but for an Instagram 'like' that unexpectedly turned into a big talking point online.

It all started when fans noticed that Kohli had seemingly liked a post by travel vlogger LizLaz. What might have been a casual scroll quickly snowballed into a viral moment, with social media buzzing and even bringing back his 2025 'algorithm interaction' explanation, now widely used as a meme.

The Viral Instagram 'Like' Explained

While the Internet did its thing, Kohli has quietly gone about his job on the field, continuing to perform consistently for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

As for LizLaz -- whose real name is Jennifer -- the attention came as a complete surprise. The German-South African travel vlogger, known for her India content from cities like Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, said she had no idea what had happened at first.

'It was crazy because I woke up and then I was all over the news,' LizLaz said.

Travel Vlogger's Reaction to Kohli's 'Like'

Sharing how she found out, she added, 'I don't even know when he liked the picture, I learnt through the news. So many people found the articles done on me on many different platforms and sent them to me in my DMs.'

Interestingly, when the conversation turned to Kohli apparently unliking the post later, she had a surprisingly empathetic reaction.

'I felt a bit sorry for him actually,' she told the Hindustan Times newspaper, adding, 'I was so happy that he liked it but then him unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don't even know how it became such a big story.

'How did people notice, how did they make it news... that was probably not his intention behind it, but still I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him.'

She also revealed that she's been a fan of Kohli, sharing that her 2025 trip to India is what introduced her to cricket.

Kohli's social media activity often generates significant attention in India, given his massive following and influence. Such incidents highlight the intense scrutiny celebrities face in the digital age. This also underscores the power of social media in shaping public perception and driving online trends.