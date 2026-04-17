De Kock scripts IPL history with third ton

Quinton de Kock becomes the first wicketkeeper to score three IPL centuries, but Mumbai Indians lose to Punjab Kings despite his record-breaking knock.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock (112 not out) scored a belligerent century against Punjab Kings in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Quinton de Kock became the first wicketkeeper to score three IPL centuries.

His unbeaten 112* is among the highest individual scores for MI in IPL history.

He now has nine T20 centuries, alongside players like Virat Kohli.

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Quinton de Kock has created history by becoming the first designated wicketkeeper in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to score three centuries, achieving the milestone during his side's clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2026 season on Thursday.

De Kock also joined a select group of players to score centuries for three different IPL franchises, alongside KL Rahul and Sanju Samson, highlighting his consistency across teams and seasons.

Rahul has scored centuries for (PBKS, LSG, DC), whereas Sanju Samson slammed hundreds for (DD, RR, CSK). Quinton de Kock has now scored tons for three IPL centuries (DD, LSG, MI).

In the list of most hundreds in T20 cricket, Chris Gayle leads with 22 centuries, followed by Babar Azam (11) and David Warner (10), while Virat Kohli, Rilee Rossouw, Sahibzada Farhan and Quinton de Kock are all tied with nine hundreds each.

Meanwhile, among the highest individual scores for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Sanath Jayasuriya tops the chart with 114* vs CSK at Wankhede in 2008, followed by Quinton de Kock's 112* vs Punjab Kings in 2026, Rohit Sharma's 109 vs KKR in Kolkata in 2012, and his 105 vs CSK at Wankhede in 2024.

Despite's de Kock's century, MI failed to defend 195 and were walloped by Punjab Kings who chased down the total inside 17 overs.