IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh makes Mumbai Indians pay for dropped catch

'In hindsight, that drop did turn out to be a crucial moment because Prabhsimran Singh made the most of it.'

IMAGE: Prabhsimran Singh made Mumbai Indians pay for dropping him as he blasted an unbeaten 39-ball 80. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prabhsimran Singh’s unbeaten 80 guided Punjab Kings to a comfortable chase of 196 in 16.3 overs.

Sanjay Bangar hailed Prabhsimran's ability to attack all around the ground.

A dropped catch by Jasprit Bumrah early in the innings proved costly for Mumbai Indians.

Quinton de Kock’s 112* was the lone bright spot for Mumbai in an otherwise disappointing defeat.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar praised Prabhsimran Singh for his fearless batting after Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Chasing 196, Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran struck an unbeaten 80 off 39 balls laced with 11 fours and two sixes. His innings helped the Kings overhaul the target in just 16.3 overs and keep their unbeaten run intact.

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Dropped chance proves costly

Prabhsimran was dropped early in his innings by Jasprit Bumrah when on 11, a miss that proved decisive.

Bangar said the dropped catch changed the course of the game. He noted that Prabhsimran’s attacking style and ability to play shots all around the ground kept the pressure on the bowlers throughout the chase.

"In hindsight, that drop did turn out to be a crucial moment because Prabhsimran Singh made the most of it. Punjab Kings' top order has been doing the bulk of the scoring, and he brings that aggressive intent which immediately puts bowlers under pressure," Bangar opined.

"What stands out is his ability to attack all around the ground. He doesn't get restricted to one side. Whether it's through the off side or over the top, he keeps his options open, which allows him to maintain a high strike-rate and keep the pressure on throughout."

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De Kock’s unbeaten century in vain

Mumbai Indians, despite the loss, found a major positive in Quinton de Kock, who scored an unbeaten 112 off 60 balls. The South African, who was involved in robust third-wicket stand (132 off 68 balls), revived MI before propelling them to a substantial 195/6.

Calling de Kock a proven match-winner, Bangar said he was surprised that the stumper-batter had not been used more regularly.

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Bangar calls for better balance in MI lineup

He suggested Mumbai may need to rethink their team combination, including decisions around Ryan Rickelton, and consider players like Will Jacks to improve balance and energy in the side.

"I was a bit surprised to see Quinton de Kock not being utilised more prominently because he's a proven match-winner. When he gets going, he has the ability to win games on his own, and his record in T20 cricket reflects that. Mumbai Indians need that kind of impact at the top. It might mean making tough calls, even looking beyond Ryan Rickelton, to get the right balance in the XI."

"They also need to ensure their overseas combination complements the Indian core, and someone like Will Jacks, when he comes in, could add that extra energy and intent to the line-up," Bangar added.

With the win, Punjab Kings moved to the top of the table, while Mumbai Indians slipped to ninth place.

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