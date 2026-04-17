IPL 2026: Why RCB Will Wear Green Against DC

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will sport their iconic green jerseys in the IPL match against Delhi Capitals, showcasing their ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability through the 'Green Initiative'.

IMAGE: RCB implements various measures to reduce carbon emissions, including waste management, renewable energy use, and fan pledges. Photograph: RCB/X

Key Points Royal Challengers Bengaluru will wear green jerseys against Delhi Capitals to promote their 'Green Initiative'.

The green jerseys are made from recycled materials, symbolising RCB's commitment to environmental sustainability.

RCB aims to become carbon positive through structured measurement, accountability, and fan participation.

The franchise assesses fan behaviour on matchdays to understand and reduce the environmental impact of fan travel.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will don their iconic green jerseys as part of their 'Green Initiative' when they take on Delhi Capitals in their home fixture at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Made from recycled materials, the jerseys continue to serve as a symbol of the franchise's sustained commitment to sustainability. Royal Challengers Bengaluru is the only carbon-neutral T20 franchise in the world, as per a release from RCB.

RCB's Commitment to Sustainability

With the initiative launched in 2011, RCB continues to embed sustainability across its operations, with a structured focus on measurement, accountability, and fan participation, as it works towards becoming carbon positive.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajesh Menon, CEO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, "Achieving carbon-neutral status as a T20 franchise is the result of years of dedicated work. The green jerseys reflect this commitment, and we hope this initiative inspires our fans and stakeholders to embrace more responsible and sustainable practices."

Analysing Fan Behaviour and Reducing Carbon Footprint

A key component of RCB's sustainability efforts is a comprehensive assessment of fan behaviour on matchdays. Through stadium-wide surveys conducted across all stands, the franchise is studying commute patterns, ride-sharing behaviour, and estimating carbon emissions per spectator, enabling a clearer understanding of the environmental impact of fan travel.

Fans are also encouraged to use public transport to attend matches, with match tickets enabling access to the Bengaluru Metro. At the stadium level, RCB continues to strengthen its waste management systems, with detailed monitoring and audits of segregation practices.

Measures to Reduce Carbon Emissions

RCB deploys a series of measures to reduce and offset their carbon emissions, including waste segregation and management at the stadium, the use of renewable energy sources such as solar-powered lighting, and other initiatives, including voluntary fan pledges to reduce dependency on conventional resources.

The franchise also maintains a detailed assessment of its operational footprint, including emissions linked to team travel, accommodation, and energy consumption. This includes analysis of travel distances and fuel usage, accommodation-related emissions through room-night data, and verification of stadium energy usage through diesel generator audits and electricity consumption records.

In addition, matchday sustainability audits will be conducted during the course of the season, further strengthening on-ground accountability. These efforts will be consolidated into a comprehensive sustainability report, followed by an independent assurance process.