India Name Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

India has announced its squad for the Women's T20 World Cup, featuring uncapped Nandini Sharma and Yastika Bhatia, as they aim for victory in England and Wales.

IMAGE: Uncapped Nandini Sharma was called up to the Indian squad for the ICC Women's World Cup on the back of her strong performance in the Women's Premier League. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India announce their squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales.

Uncapped Nandini Sharma and wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia are included in the 15-player squad.

Pratika Rawal is excluded from the T20 World Cup squad but is in the Test squad.

Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the squad, with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain.

India on Saturday drafted in uncapped Nandini Sharma and wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia in the 15-player squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, beginning June 12 in England and Wales.

Pratika Rawal was excluded and all-rounder Amanjot Kaur missed out on selection owing to injury. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead all the squads with Smriti Mandhana being her deputy.

Key Inclusions and Exclusions in the Squad

Pratika, however, has been named in the squad for the one-off Test against England to be played at the Lord's between July 10 and 13.

Nandini is a medium pacer, who played 10 matches for Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League, with returns of 17 wickets from 10 matches.

She was also part of the India squad that played in the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Bangkok in February this year.

Upcoming Matches and Squad Details

The squad picked for World Cup will also compete in the preceding three-match T20I series against hosts England, starting May 28.

India squad for England T20Is and T20 World Cup: Harmapreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali, Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (2nd wk), Nandini Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

India squad for one-off Test against England: Harmapreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriges, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandini Sharma, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Sneh Rana.