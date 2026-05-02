IPL 2026, GT vs PBKS: Punjab Kings have task cut out against Gujarat Titans

After the surprise defeat to Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings are looking to regain the winning momentum against a resurgent Gujarat Titans in a crucial IPL match in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: The Punjab Kings bowling unit will have to come up with something extraordinary when they take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL match in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Punjab Kings are looking to rebound after their first defeat of the IPL season against Rajasthan Royals.

Gujarat Titans are aiming for their third consecutive win.

Punjab Kings' bowling consistency is a concern, often overshadowed by their strong batting performances.

Gujarat Titans' batting relies heavily on their top three batsmen, creating potential vulnerability.

Jason Holder's all-round performance is a positive sign for Gujarat Titans, adding balance to the team.

Punjab Kings will look to ensure the slip does not turn into a slide when they take on Gujarat Titans, who will be targeting a third straight win, in the Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Kings were handed a bitter first defeat of the season by Rajasthan Royals earlier this week.

Although Punjab Kings continue to lead the standings with 13 points from eight games, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are just a point behind them.

For a side that had set the early pace with six wins on the trot, the loss has brought a few concerns, especially with the ball.

Punjab Kings' Bowling Concerns

Punjab's bowling has not quite matched the consistency of their batting. In fact, their strong batting displays have often masked the shortcomings of the bowling unit.

Even in victories, Punjab's bowlers have allowed opposition teams to score freely at stages, and the recent loss once again exposed those issues.

Their inability to close out innings has put added pressure on the batters, who have often had to chase bigger targets or set above-par totals.

With the tournament entering a more competitive phase, Punjab will need sharper execution and clearer plans, particularly against a Gujarat top order that thrives on momentum.

Their fielding has also been a concern with plenty of dropped catches and misfields.

Punjab Kings' Batting Strength

The batting, however, remains Punjab's biggest strength. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have provided solid starts, while Cooper Connolly has also been among the runs. The middle order, led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, has shown enough depth to push totals or finish chases.

Gujarat Titans' Recent Form

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, come into this match on a two-game winning streak, though their campaign has largely been stop-start.

They have struggled to string together consistent performances, but the recent wins suggest they may be settling into a rhythm.

With back-to-back wins, first over Chennai Super Kings and then RCB, the Titans are fifth on the table with 10 points.

Much of Gujarat's success with the bat has revolved around their top three -- Sai Sudharsan, captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler -- but over dependence on the trio remains a concern.

Washington Sundar has shown promise in the middle order, but finishers like Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia are yet to make a consistent impact.

Jason Holder's Impact

Jason Holder has also been slotted into the middle order to add balance, and his all-round contribution was evident in the win over defending champions RCB.

The West Indian picked up two wickets for 29 runs from his four overs and also grabbed three catches, underlining his value across departments.

Another encouraging sign for Gujarat has been their bowling in the previous match.

The attack looked far more disciplined, with better control over lengths and improved execution in key phases, as they bowled out RCB for an under-par 155.

Head To Head

Matches played: 7

PBKS won 4

GT won 3

Most recent match: PBKS won by 3 wickets on March 31, 2026

April 3, 7.30 pm IST: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.

Predicted XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh.