HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Ashutosh Sharma relishing role as Delhi Capitals finisher

Ashutosh Sharma relishing role as Delhi Capitals finisher

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 11:00 IST

x

Ashutosh Sharma credits his role as a finisher and the strong opening partnership for Delhi Capitals's crucial victory over Rajasthan Royals.

Ashutosh Sharma raises his arms in triumph after Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals in the IPL match in Jaipur on Friday.

IMAGE: Ashutosh Sharma raises his arms in triumph after taking Delhi Capitals past Rajasthan Royals in the IPL match in Jaipur on Friday. Photograph: Mihir Singh/Reuters

Key Points

  • Ashutosh Sharma enjoys his role as a finisher for Delhi Capitals, contributing to their victory against Rajasthan Royals.
  • Delhi Capitals successfully chased down a 226-run target, ending their three-match losing streak.
  • KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka's opening partnership provided a solid foundation for Delhi's chase.
  • Rajasthan Royals' batting coach Vikram Rathour attributes the loss to poor bowling execution.
  • Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel's partnership helped Rajasthan recover after losing early wickets.

Delhi Capitals batting all-rounder Ashutosh Sharma says he relishes his role as a finisher after his side snapped a three-match losing streak with a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL match in Jaipur on Friday.

Ashutosh struck an unbeaten 25 off 15 balls, hitting four boundaries, as Delhi successfully chased down a daunting 226-run target with five balls to spare.

 

"I enjoy being a finisher for my team. The team has trusted me to bat in these situations and I enjoy playing in these moments. I always feel that as long as I am at the crease, I can win the game for my team," Ashutosh said at the post-match press conference.

Key Opening Partnership

Chasing a stiff total, Delhi were laid a solid foundation by KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka, who stitched together a 110-run opening partnership.

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

"In T20 cricket nowadays, a lot depends on the opening partnership and the powerplay. Our openers played really well and because of that we were in the game throughout and could take it till the end," Ashutosh said.

Early Wickets Set The Tone

Delhi's overseas pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Kyle Jamieson had earlier set the tone by removing Rajasthan's explosive openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi inside the first two overs.

"We wanted to get their opening partnership out early, as they have been doing well in previous matches. That was our plan and it worked, which was good for us."

Rajasthan Royals' Bowling Struggles

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals batting coach Vikram Rathour admitted that poor execution with the ball cost his side the match.

"The bowlers couldn't execute their plans again today. 226 we felt was enough on this surface, they should have been able to defend that.

"When you are defending that kind of total it is important to have a good powerplay. We gave away lots of runs and didn't take any wicket," he said.

Positives From Rajasthan's Batting

Despite the defeat, Rathour drew positives from the batting effort, particularly the response after the early loss of openers. Skipper Riyan Parag led from the front with a 90 off 50 balls, while Dhruv Jurel contributed 42.

"We were consistently getting good starts. Both our openers were doing well for us in every match. So, this was the first time that both got out early. So as a team, I think it was important how we came out of that situation and how we played.

"The way Riyan and Jurel batted at that time, the partnership they built, and the way Donovan finished it, it was really good to see," Rathour said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Shubman Gill Trolls RCB With Cheeky Post
Shubman Gill Trolls RCB With Cheeky Post
Dhoni, Rohit, SKY: Image That Defines Indian Cricket
Dhoni, Rohit, SKY: Image That Defines Indian Cricket
3 Wickets, 12 Dot Balls: RR Had No Answers To Starc
3 Wickets, 12 Dot Balls: RR Had No Answers To Starc
Jamieson penalised after fiery send-off to Sooryavanshi
Jamieson penalised after fiery send-off to Sooryavanshi
'Don't need to answer critics': Parag fires back
'Don't need to answer critics': Parag fires back

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 3

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

VIDEOS

Nature's Masterpiece: Bhalesa Glows Under Fresh Snow0:52

Nature's Masterpiece: Bhalesa Glows Under Fresh Snow

From cow dung to energy: Ahmedabad civic body's biogas success story2:38

From cow dung to energy: Ahmedabad civic body's biogas...

This Look of Ashnoor Kaur Is Breaking the Internet1:16

This Look of Ashnoor Kaur Is Breaking the Internet

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO