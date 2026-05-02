Can Knight Riders halt Sunrisers Hyderabad's winning run?

Sunrisers Hyderabad, powered by their explosive batting line-up, aim to extend their winning streak against a revitalised Kolkata Knight Riders in a highly anticipated IPL match in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's batters Abhishek Sharma, 425 runs, and Heinrich Klaasen, 414, are second and third respectively in the IPL 2026 top scorers' list. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are on a five-match winning streak and boast a strong batting lineup.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won their last two games after a struggling season.

Key SRH batsmen include Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and Travis Head.

KKR's captaincy and team selections, including Rachin Ravindra's potential inclusion, are under scrutiny.

SRH defeated KKR in their previous encounter by 65 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue their winning streak and climb up the ladder when they take on a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL match in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The Sunrisers are on a five-match winning streak and are placed third in the IPL standings with 12 points from nine matches, that includes six wins and three defeats.

KKR, on the other hand, have been are struggling all season under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy but won the their last two games. They are placed eighth in the 10-team tournament.

Key Players In The SRH Batting Lineup

SRH boast of a strong batting line-up in the form of the tournament's second and third highest run-scorer, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen.

In Ishan Kishan, SRH has an explosive batter who can change the complexion of the match on any given day and he has proved that this season.

Austraia opener Travis Head also got back among the runs with 76 against Mumbai Indians in SRH's last match while chasing down an imposing 243 for 5 with six wickets in hand in 18.4 overs.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Salil Arora have also risen to the occasion with the bat for SRH when called up.

KKR's Bowling Challenge

Considering the firepower of SRH's batting unit, KKR's bowling department will have to raise their standards by leaps and bounds to contain their opponents.

On the bowling front, SRH have been boosted by the return of their skipper, Pat Cummins.

Besides Cummins, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Reddy and Sakib Hussain too have been playing their part.

SRH would also be high on confidence, having defeated KKR by 65 runs at the Eden Gardens in the first leg.

KKR's Comeback Trail And Captaincy Concerns

It promises to be an exciting contest as KKR are on a comeback trail with consecutive wins after five losses and one washed out match.

KKR's bold decision to continue with Rahane as the captain after a woeful IPL 2025 campaign has been the talk of the town as the right-hander has so far failed to inspire his side.

Rahane has shown a transformative approach with flashes of positive intent -- a 67 off 40 against Mumbai Indians and a brisk 41 off 24 against LSG but his leadership and decisions on the field have been questionable.

It needs to seen whether KKR finally includes Rachin Ravindra in the scheme of things as he has warming the bench.

Finn Allen and Tim Seifert have also failed to live up to the expectations, while the likes of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green and Rovman Powell are yet to fire.

KKR haven't been helped by a depleted pace attack and a quiet start from spin spearhead Varun Chakravarthy.

The former champions are mainly reliant on domestic players like Anukul Roit, Vaibhav Arora and Kartik Tyagi.

Head To Head

Kolkata Knight Riders have a good record against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The teams have met 31 times. SRH won 11 of those matches while KKR 20.

SRH's highest total against KKR is 278 and their lowest score 113.

KKR's highest total is 208 and their lowest total 101.

KKR defeated SRH in the 2024 IPL final after bowling them out for 113.

The momentum shifted recently, SRH winning by 65 runs at the Eden Gardens on April 2, 2026.

SRH posted 226 for 8, KKR were bowled out for 161.

May 3, 3.30 pm IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.

Predicted XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (captain), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (w/k), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.