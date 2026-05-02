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Kyle Jamieson penalised for fiery send-off to Sooryavanshi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
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Last updated on: May 02, 2026 10:34 IST

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Kyle Jamieson was handed a demerit point for violating the IPL Code of Conduct after an aggressive send-off to Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals pacer Kyle Jamieson gives Vaibhav Sooryavanshi an aggressive send-off after dismissing the Rajasthan Royals batting prodigy in the second over of the IPL match in Jaipur Friday.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals pacer Kyle Jamieson gives Vaibhav Sooryavanshi an aggressive send-off after dismissing the Rajasthan Royals batting prodigy in the second over of the IPL match in Jaipur Friday. Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Kyle Jamieson received a demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a match against Rajasthan Royals.
  • The incident involved an aggressive send-off to Rajasthan Royals's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after dismissing him.
  • Jamieson was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.
  • Jamieson admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee.
  • Delhi Capitals secured a seven-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals in the match.

Delhi Capitals pacer Kyle Jamieson was handed one demerit point for giving Rajasthan Royals teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a fiery send-off during their Indian Premier League match in Jaipur on Friday.

"Kyle Jamieson has accumulated one Demerit Point and received a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 43 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur," read a statement from the IPL.

 

The Kiwi pacer was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the match".

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred in the second over of the first innings, when, after dismissing the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, Jamieson was found to be close to him in an aggressive manner, which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.

Jamieson admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Rajeev Seth.

Delhi Capitals Victory

The Capitals defeated the Royals by seven wickets to notch their fourth win of the ongoing season.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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