IPL 2026: Dhoni, Rohit, SKY: Image That Defines Indian Cricket

M S Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav together captures the legacy of Indian T20 cricket.

Photograph: Suryakumar Yadav/X

Key Points Mahendra Singh Dhoni led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup victory.

Rohit Sharma captained the team to the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

Suryakumar Yadav led India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title.

At Chepauk, what began as a routine practice session ahead of Chennai Super Kings's IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians quickly turned into a moment fans won't forget as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were captured together in a single frame.

It wasn't just a photo. It felt like three distinct phases of Indian T20 cricket standing side by side. Dhoni, the leader who lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup. Rohit, who carried that legacy forward with the 2024 triumph. And Suryakumar, the face of the 2026 title-winning era. Different generations, same thread of success.

Both CSK and MI shared the image on their official handles soon after.

Within minutes, the picture went viral, with fans calling it the ultimate 'group DP' of Indian cricket royalty.

Suryakumar summed up the mood perfectly: 'Group DP mil gaya. Bas group name suggest karo'.