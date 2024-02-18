News
India's Record Six Showcase: Rohit, Young Guns Shine

India's Record Six Showcase: Rohit, Young Guns Shine

Source: ANI
February 18, 2024 17:41 IST
Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: Much credit goes to young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has contributed significantly to India's six-hitting spree, amassing 22 sixes in the series, including 12 in this match alone. Photograph: BCCI

In a breathtaking exhibition of power-hitting prowess, Team India, guided by the leadership of Rohit Sharma and the emerging talents like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sarfaraz Khan, shattered numerous six-hitting records on day four of the third Test against England.

 

India not only surpassed its own record for the most sixes in a Test series, reaching an impressive 48 in the ongoing three-match series, but also set the stage for a potential new benchmark with two matches still to play.

The team's remarkable feat of hitting 28 sixes in this match established a new record for the highest six-count in a single Test match, surpassing the previous milestone of 27 against South Africa in 2019.

In the second innings alone, India unleashed 18 sixes, eclipsing the prior record of 15 against Sri Lanka in 2009 at Mumbai.

Much of the credit for this prolific six-hitting spree goes to the young opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has played a pivotal role in accumulating 22 sixes in the series, including an impressive 12 in this particular match.

This dynamic exhibition of power-hitting prowess not only propels India toward rewriting its own records but also solidifies its dominance in the ongoing series.

 

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

