News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Richa, Radha lead India to series sweep over B'desh

Richa, Radha lead India to series sweep over B'desh

Source: PTI
May 09, 2024 19:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India, Bangladesh

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI Women/X

Radha Yadav (3/24) ran through Bangladesh's top-order after Richa Ghosh's quickfire unbeaten 28 off 17 balls, setting up India's 21–run win in the fifth T20I and a 5-0 series sweep in Sylhet (Bangladesh), on Thursday.

Chasing a huge 157-run target, Bangladesh began promisingly but collapsed against the left-arm spinner Yadav. Despite the rearguard act by Ritu Moni (37, 33b, 4x4) and Shorifa Khatun (28 not out, 21b, 3x4s), the hosts finished at 136 for six in 20 overs.

All-rounder Moni and Shorifa put on a resolute stand of 57 runs for the sixth wicket to lead the fightback and put India in pressure, but the visitors prevailed eventually.

The stand between Moni and Khatun was also Bangladesh's highest for the sixth wicket in WT20Is, breaking the 32 between Sanjida Islam and Nigar Sultana.

It was leg-spinner Asha Sobhana (2/25) who broke the resilient partnership, cleaning up Moni in the 17th over to shut the doors on the home side.

 

Bangladesh were left reeling at 52 for five halfway through but Moni and Shorifa reignited their hopes, cashing in on every opportunity to score boundaries and with deft rotation of strike.

Yadav made her first impression in the game with an athletic catch to get rid of an on-song Sobhana Mostary (13) off Titas Sadhu. Mostary had hit three fours off Pooja Vastrakar's first over to set her side on track during the chase.

After getting Dilara Akter (4), caught at mid-off by Vastrakar for her first breakthrough off her first ball, Yadav cleaned up Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana (7) and pinned Rubya Haider (20) in the front of the stumps for two wickets in the ninth over to derail the hosts.

Earlier, Ghosh smacked a handy little innings with three fours and a six to take India to 156 for five, providing a much-needed impetus after the visitors stumbled with a flurry of wickets.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (30), Dayalan Hemalatha (37) and S Sajana (1) fell in quick succession which allowed Bangladesh to halt India's progress as they were aiming for a big score.

Harmanpreet and Hemalatha put on 60 runs for the third wicket for a strong foundation.

India's 156 for five was the highest total of the series from either team with Smriti Mandhana setting the tone early on, hitting four fours and one six to make a fluent 33 off 25 balls.

Yadav finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series with 10 dismissals in five games whereas Mandhana's 116 runs in five outings were the most for any batter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Reddy's Amazing Leap Of Faith!
Reddy's Amazing Leap Of Faith!
IPL 2024 Ends For Mumbai Indians
IPL 2024 Ends For Mumbai Indians
New York Cricket stadium ready for India-Pak clash
New York Cricket stadium ready for India-Pak clash
Deal valuations weigh on Apollo Hospitals stock
Deal valuations weigh on Apollo Hospitals stock
JD-S moves guv for CBI probe into Prajwal abuse case
JD-S moves guv for CBI probe into Prajwal abuse case
SBI Q4 profit grows 18% to Rs 21,384 cr
SBI Q4 profit grows 18% to Rs 21,384 cr
Campaigning not a right: ED opposes Kejri's bail in SC
Campaigning not a right: ED opposes Kejri's bail in SC

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Will KL Rahul step down from LSG captaincy?

Will KL Rahul step down from LSG captaincy?

RCB Team Falls In Love With Dharamsala

RCB Team Falls In Love With Dharamsala

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances