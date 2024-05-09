News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » SBI Q4 profit grows 18% to Rs 21,384 cr

SBI Q4 profit grows 18% to Rs 21,384 cr

Source: PTI
May 09, 2024 19:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The country's largest lender SBI on Thursday reported 18.18 per cent growth in March quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 21,384.15 crore as against Rs 18,093.84 crore in the year-ago period.

SBI

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhury/Reuters

On a standalone basis, profit grew to Rs 20,698.35 crore from Rs 16,694.51 crore a year ago, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

 

Consolidated net profit in fiscal year 2023-24 was up 20.55 per cent to Rs 67,084.67 crore as against Rs 55,648.17 crore in FY23.

In Q4 FY24, total income rose to Rs 1.28 lakh crore from Rs 1.06 lakh crore in the year-ago period, while operating expenses grew at a relatively slower rate at Rs 30,276 crore from the year-ago period's Rs 29,732 crore.

The overall provisions nearly halved to Rs 1,609 crore from Rs 3,315 crore in the year-ago period.

There was an improvement in gross non-performing assets ratio to 2.24 per cent as on March 31, 2024, as against 2.78 per cent in the year-ago period and 2.42 per cent at the end of December quarter.

The bank scrip was trading 1.81 per cent up at Rs 825.10 on the BSE as against a 1.15 per cent correction on the benchmark.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Have You Heard Of Crotonville?
Have You Heard Of Crotonville?
Ambareesh Baliga's Advice For Investors
Ambareesh Baliga's Advice For Investors
Why Future Of Cars Don't Look Electric
Why Future Of Cars Don't Look Electric
Hasaranga to lead Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup
Hasaranga to lead Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup
BSE now corners a fifth of derivatives market share
BSE now corners a fifth of derivatives market share
Campaigning not a right: ED opposes Kejri's bail in SC
Campaigning not a right: ED opposes Kejri's bail in SC
Deal valuations weigh on Apollo Hospitals stock
Deal valuations weigh on Apollo Hospitals stock

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Once In A Lifetime Opportunity To...'

'Once In A Lifetime Opportunity To...'

Will Nifty-IT Outperform Post Elections?

Will Nifty-IT Outperform Post Elections?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances