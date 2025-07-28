India's heroes break silence after gutsy draw

'Hard fought 5 days. On to the next one'

IMAGE: Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja batted out more than two sessions to bring back India from the brink of a decisive defeat and pull off a draw for the ages in Manchester. Photograph: BCCI/X

After a match that tested every ounce of their resolve, India’s heroes from Old Trafford took to social media to share what the draw meant to them — not just as cricketers, but as fighters.

Facing a mammoth 311-run first-innings deficit, India clawed their way back into the contest with centuries from captain Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar, eventually turning what seemed like a certain defeat into a 114-run psychological victory of sorts. The performance not only stunned England but ensured the five-match series stays alive heading into the finale at The Oval.

Leading from the front, Gill, who had endured three consecutive low scores before producing a majestic second-innings hundred, kept his message short and powerful. Posting photos from the match on Instagram, he simply captioned them, 'Clutch.'

His opening partner KL Rahul, who ground out a gritty 230-ball 90 and shared a crucial 188-run partnership with Gill for the third wicket after India lost two early wickets, also reflected on the grind, 'Hard fought 5 days. On to the next one.'

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who walked out to bat with an injured foot and bravely compiled a half-century, shared a heartfelt post that captured the team's mindset, 'Wasn't about glory, wasn't about stats. Not the result we came for, but not one we'll walk away from. The fight was real till the very end #RP17.'

Washington Sundar, who scored his maiden international and Test hundred during a memorable 203-run unbeaten partnership with Jadeja, expressed his gratitude in a simple but meaningful post, 'Grateful for the people and forever grateful to you, God.'

Team India’s spirited comeback has set the stage for an epic finale at The Oval — and the players' words speak volumes about the pride and purpose that’s driving them forward.