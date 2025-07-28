HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India's heroes break silence after gutsy draw

India's heroes break silence after gutsy draw

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 28, 2025 10:56 IST

x

'Hard fought 5 days. On to the next one'

'The fight was real till the very end'

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja batted out more than two sessions to bring back India from the brink of a decisive defeat and pull off a draw for the ages in Manchester. Photograph: BCCI/X

After a match that tested every ounce of their resolve, India’s heroes from Old Trafford took to social media to share what the draw meant to them — not just as cricketers, but as fighters.

 

Facing a mammoth 311-run first-innings deficit, India clawed their way back into the contest with centuries from captain Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar, eventually turning what seemed like a certain defeat into a 114-run psychological victory of sorts. The performance not only stunned England but ensured the five-match series stays alive heading into the finale at The Oval.

Shubman Gill

Leading from the front, Gill, who had endured three consecutive low scores before producing a majestic second-innings hundred, kept his message short and powerful. Posting photos from the match on Instagram, he simply captioned them, 'Clutch.'

KL Rahul

His opening partner KL Rahul, who ground out a gritty 230-ball 90 and shared a crucial 188-run partnership with Gill for the third wicket after India lost two early wickets, also reflected on the grind, 'Hard fought 5 days. On to the next one.'

Rishabh Pant

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who walked out to bat with an injured foot and bravely compiled a half-century, shared a heartfelt post that captured the team's mindset, 'Wasn't about glory, wasn't about stats. Not the result we came for, but not one we'll walk away from. The fight was real till the very end #RP17.'

Rishabh Pant

Washington Sundar, who scored his maiden international and Test hundred during a memorable 203-run unbeaten partnership with Jadeja, expressed his gratitude in a simple but meaningful post, 'Grateful for the people and forever grateful to you, God.'

Washington Sundar

 

Team India’s spirited comeback has set the stage for an epic finale at The Oval — and the players' words speak volumes about the pride and purpose that’s driving them forward.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Yuvraj, Sachin hail India's stunning Test escape
Yuvraj, Sachin hail India's stunning Test escape
'Ben Stokes behaved like a spoilt kid'
'Ben Stokes behaved like a spoilt kid'
Day 5 Drama: Why Jadeja clashed with Stokes & Co
Day 5 Drama: Why Jadeja clashed with Stokes & Co
Will Bumrah play 5th Test? Here's what Gambhir said...
Will Bumrah play 5th Test? Here's what Gambhir said...
No amount of praise enough for Pant: Gambhir
No amount of praise enough for Pant: Gambhir

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rawa Bhakri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

VIDEOS

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Tiruchirappalli 3:10

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Tiruchirappalli

Coach Gambhir lambasts Ben Stokes, team over no handshakes move11:14

Coach Gambhir lambasts Ben Stokes, team over no...

Two men travel 2000 km expedition from Porbandar to Pahalgam in support of Op Sindoor5:00

Two men travel 2000 km expedition from Porbandar to...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD