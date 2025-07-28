Yuvraj, Sachin hail India's stunning Test escape

IMAGE: India’s remarkable fightback to draw the fourth Test despite a 311-run deficit has earned glowing praise from the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. Photograph: BCCI/X

Against all odds and under immense pressure, Team India turned Old Trafford into a fortress of resilience — and cricketing legends took notice.

India’s remarkable fightback to draw the fourth Test despite a 311-run deficit has earned glowing praise from the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

Former World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh led the accolades, hailing the team’s ‘serious temperament’ and singling out the standout performers who defied the odds.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Yuvraj wrote, “You don't save a Test like that without serious temperament, especially in a game where nothing comes easy! @ShubmanGill played a captain's knock to become the first ever with 4 hundreds in his debut series as Test captain! @klrahul showcased his experience and yet again proved his essence in the team! @imjadeja and @Sundarwashi5 were patient and gutsy with centuries to not let the game slip away! The series stays alive! Kudos to @root66 on taking his runs tally to the top! #INDvENG’

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar also praised India’s resilience, calling it a ‘fantastic comeback’ while applauding the composure shown by KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar, ‘When it comes to India-England, Old Trafford is known for keeping the series alive. Congratulations, Team India, on a fantastic comeback. @klrahul, @ShubmanGill, @imjadeja, and @Sundarwashi5 showed great character and fighting spirit. Good luck for the final Test. Go India!’

Echoing similar sentiments, VVS Laxman lauded the Indian batters’ resolve in securing a hard-earned draw under immense pressure, ‘Fabulous display of resilience and character by KL, Shubman, Jaddu and Washi to secure a draw in Manchester. It's indeed a significant achievement considering the challenging situation India faced. Good luck for the last game, Team India.’

With the series delicately poised at 2-1 in England’s favour, India’s comeback in Manchester has not only boosted morale but also set the stage for a thrilling finale at The Oval.