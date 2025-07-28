HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Yuvraj, Sachin hail India's stunning Test escape

Yuvraj, Sachin hail India's stunning Test escape

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 28, 2025 09:52 IST

x

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: India’s remarkable fightback to draw the fourth Test despite a 311-run deficit has earned glowing praise from the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. Photograph: BCCI/X

Against all odds and under immense pressure, Team India turned Old Trafford into a fortress of resilience — and cricketing legends took notice.

India’s remarkable fightback to draw the fourth Test despite a 311-run deficit has earned glowing praise from the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

Former World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh led the accolades, hailing the team’s ‘serious temperament’ and singling out the standout performers who defied the odds.

 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Yuvraj wrote, “You don't save a Test like that without serious temperament, especially in a game where nothing comes easy! @ShubmanGill played a captain's knock to become the first ever with 4 hundreds in his debut series as Test captain! @klrahul showcased his experience and yet again proved his essence in the team! @imjadeja and @Sundarwashi5 were patient and gutsy with centuries to not let the game slip away! The series stays alive! Kudos to @root66 on taking his runs tally to the top! #INDvENG’

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar also praised India’s resilience, calling it a ‘fantastic comeback’ while applauding the composure shown by KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar, ‘When it comes to India-England, Old Trafford is known for keeping the series alive. Congratulations, Team India, on a fantastic comeback. @klrahul, @ShubmanGill, @imjadeja, and @Sundarwashi5 showed great character and fighting spirit. Good luck for the final Test. Go India!’

Echoing similar sentiments, VVS Laxman lauded the Indian batters’ resolve in securing a hard-earned draw under immense pressure, ‘Fabulous display of resilience and character by KL, Shubman, Jaddu and Washi to secure a draw in Manchester. It's indeed a significant achievement considering the challenging situation India faced. Good luck for the last game, Team India.’

With the series delicately poised at 2-1 in England’s favour, India’s comeback in Manchester has not only boosted morale but also set the stage for a thrilling finale at The Oval.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Day 5 Drama: Why Jadeja clashed with Stokes & Co
Day 5 Drama: Why Jadeja clashed with Stokes & Co
Jadeja Matches Sobers!
Jadeja Matches Sobers!
'This Indian team will make its own history'
'This Indian team will make its own history'
Gambhir, Stokes differ on injury replacement rule
Gambhir, Stokes differ on injury replacement rule
Will Bumrah play 5th Test? Here's what Gambhir said...
Will Bumrah play 5th Test? Here's what Gambhir said...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rawa Bhakri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

VIDEOS

Jaipur celebrates 'Teej Yatra' with tradition and grandeur1:39

Jaipur celebrates 'Teej Yatra' with tradition and grandeur

MP: Temples submerge due to water level rise in River Shipra in Ramghat1:17

MP: Temples submerge due to water level rise in River...

PM Modi attends Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple exhibition in Tamil Nadu3:17

PM Modi attends Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple exhibition...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD