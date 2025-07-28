HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will Bumrah play 5th Test? Here's what Gambhir said...

July 28, 2025 01:23 IST

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has bowled 119.4 overs in the three Tests against England, picking up 14 wickets at an average of 26, with two five-wicket hauls. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

India head coach Gautam Gambhir no decision has been on whether pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will miss the must-win fifth and final Test against England despite concerns about his workload.

A courageous hundred from captain Shubman Gill -- his fourth of the series -- and dogged unbeaten centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar saw India show great character to secure a hard-fought draw in the fourth test against England on Sunday and keep the series alive going into the final game.

It was decided before the series that Bumrah would feature in only three Tests due to the workload management.

 

Despite having played three of the first four Tests, Gambhir refused to rule out his premier pace bowler from the fifth Test, starting on Thursday.

For the record, the Manchester Test was Bumrah's third of the tour but with the series still on the line, he might just play in Oval Test. So far, he has bowled 119.4 overs in the three Tests, picking up 14 wickets at an average of 26, with two five-wicket hauls.

"We have still not spoken on this issue (on Bumrah).We have still not taken any decision whether Jasprit Bumrah will play or not play in the final Test match. Whoever plays in that match, they will try and do the job for the team," Gambhir said after the match.

"All the fast bowlers are fit, there is no injury scare," he added.

Akash Deep was ruled out of the fourth Test with a groin injury, while Arshdeep Singh suffered a hand injury during practice.

