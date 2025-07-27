HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Day 5 Drama: Why Jadeja clashed with Stokes & Co

Day 5 Drama: Why Jadeja clashed with Stokes & Co

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 27, 2025 23:50 IST

x

'If someone from England was batting on 90, would they have walked off?'

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja speaks to Zak Crawley during Day 5 of the fourth Test in Manchester on Sunday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Drama unfolded late on the fifth day of the fourth Test in Manchester on Sunday after India's batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar refused England skipper Ben Stokes' offer to call off the fourth Test and settle for a draw before the start of the final hour of play.

There is a provision that allows both captains to shake hands and agree to a draw if they feel that the possibility of a result is impossible.

Having worked hard to earn a creditable draw, Jadeja and Washington, batting on 89 and 80 respectively, flatly refused Stokes' offer after he had approached the umpire, which irked the England skipper no end.

With both approaching their hundreds after having saved the match for India who started their second innings 311 runs in arrears, Jadeja and Washington exercised their rights to continue batting.

India coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill backed the decision to carry on batting.

"If someone from England was batting on 90, would they have walked off? Don't these guys deserve to get a hundred," Gambhir said at the press conference.

IMAGE: England captain Ben Stokes reacts after the Manchester Test ended in a draw. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

On his part, Gill said, "It was up to the boys and both of them were in their 90s, they deserved to score centuries." 

In the field of play earlier, Stokes had a few words to say as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett were also seen enquiring as to why India wanted to carry on.

"Do you want to score a hundred against Harry Brook?" Stokes asked sarcastically and all Jadeja said was "I can't do anything."

 

Stokes said later, "We took the game as far as we could. As soon as draw looked inevitable, I wasn't going to risk my bowlers with the short turnaround (time of three days before the start of fifth Test)."

Amid the drama, a smiling Jadeja maintained his grace and ticked the English players off as India, as per rules, were well within their rights to carry on batting.

In what seemed like a mark of protest, Stokes introduced Harry Brook into the attack and Jadeja hit him for a six to complete his third Test hundred.

However, England team's poor attitude was at the forefront as they started bowling short balls as a mark of protest to allow the Indians to score quickly and get to their centuries.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India snub Stokes's offer to draw, Gill defends move
India snub Stokes's offer to draw, Gill defends move
Jadeja, Sundar pull off dramatic draw on Day 5
Jadeja, Sundar pull off dramatic draw on Day 5
Resistant India Defy England To Keep Series Alive
Resistant India Defy England To Keep Series Alive
'Sport must go on, but terrorism...': Ganguly
'Sport must go on, but terrorism...': Ganguly
'Indian cricket is in safe hands'
'Indian cricket is in safe hands'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rawa Bhakri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

VIDEOS

PM Modi celebrates Chola legacy with prayers at Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple2:53

PM Modi celebrates Chola legacy with prayers at...

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Tiruchirappalli 3:10

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Tiruchirappalli

Students tie Rakhis to Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi at Kargil War Memorial2:55

Students tie Rakhis to Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi at...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD