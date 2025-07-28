HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
''Generations will talk about how Pant batted with a broken foot'

''Generations will talk about how Pant batted with a broken foot'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
July 28, 2025 01:01 IST

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant scored a half-century despite batting with a broken foot, adding crucial runs in India's first innings. Photograph: BCCI/X

Head coach Gautam Gambhir said the character and foundation of the current Indian team will be built on the remarkable act of courage from Rishabh Pant, who batted in the first innings of the fourth Test despite suffering from a broken right foot.

Pant added crucial first innings runs for the team despite batting with a fractured foot which he suffered after missing a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes on day one. He managed to get a half-century, helping India post 358 in their first innings on day two.

Pant was not required to bat in the second innings as Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar guided India to a morale-boosting draw with a century each to keep the series alive.

"Rishabh already, it's been declared that he's

out of the series. And one thing I want to say is that the character and the foundation of this team will be built on what Rishabh did for the team and for the country as well," said Gambhir in the post-match media interaction.

"Any amount of praise is not enough for him, especially batting with a broken foot. Not many people have done that in the past. And he had put his hand up, and that is why I say any amount of praise...

 

"I can sit here and talk about this for hours and hours. I think the generations to come forward will talk about this. And generations coming forward should talk about it, that there is someone who has batted with a broken foot. And it's unfortunate because of the kind of form he was in.

"But again, he's an important member of the Test side. And I hope he recovers quickly and comes back quickly and try and deliver a game for us," said the India coach.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
