Home  » Cricket » 'Ben Stokes behaved like a spoilt kid'

'Ben Stokes behaved like a spoilt kid'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read
July 28, 2025 00:51 IST

'Stokes didn't have to bowl Brook and look silly at the end.'

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes shakes hand with Ravindra Jadeja after the fourth Test in Manchester ended in a draw. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Former England captain Nasser Hussain termed Ben Stokes' decision to bring Harry Brook into the attack after India declined his offer to end the fourth Test early as “silly”, stating that Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar fully deserved their centuries on Day 5 in Manchester on Sunday.

Jadeja and Washington were batting on 89 and 80 respectively before the start of the last hour of play when England skipper Ben Stokes, aware that a result was out of reach, offered to shake hands.

However, with milestones around the corner, the Indian batters refused, which didn't amuse Stokes, who then introduced Brook into the attack to bowl some deliberate full-tosses, allowing both to complete their well-deserved tons.

"I didn't have a problem with it. England seemed to have a problem with it. They were a bit tired, tired bowlers so they wanted to get off but two lads worked hard to get to 80s and 90s and they wanted to get Test match hundreds," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

"Stokes didn't have to bowl Brook and look silly at the end. We make far too much of these things. They played well and all credit to India," Hussain said.

When Cheteshwar Pujara asked the same question to Washington Sundar, he sidestepped the issue.

"I think everyone saw on TV what happened and they all must have enjoyed it," Washington said on JioHotstar.

 

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar felt that Indian batters were well within their rights to continue unless there was an agreement prior that match will be called off before start of last hour of play.

"I think Ben Stokes in the end behaved like a spoilt kid," Manjrekar said on JioHotstar.

"I would like to see what England would have done if two of their batsmen were nearing Test hundreds?"

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
