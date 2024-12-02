News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » India's complete dominance in 2024 as Shah gets ICC reigns

India's complete dominance in 2024 as Shah gets ICC reigns

December 02, 2024 17:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

  The jubilant Indian players celebrate with the T20 World Cup trophy atop an open top bus during the victory parade in Mumbai on July 5, 2024

IMAGE: The jubilant Indian players celebrate with the T20 World Cup trophy atop an open top bus during the victory parade in Mumbai on July 5, 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X

Cricket's financial engine India ended their title drought and also tightened their vice-like grip on the game's governance but their dogged stance of not touring Pakistan has jeopardised next year's Champions Trophy across the border.

India's 11-years of hurt finally came to an end in June when the country that boasts the world's richest T20 league won the men's World Cup in the shortest format under Rohit Sharma's inspiring captaincy.

 

They were unbeaten in the group stage and unperturbed in the semi-finals, where they shattered England's title defence with a comprehensive victory.

In the final against South Africa, Virat Kohli's uncanny sense of occasion and the accuracy of their pacers secured India's second T20 World Cup title.

New Zealand players celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant during the Third Test and win the series 3-0. 

IMAGE: New Zealand players celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant during the Third Test and win the series 3-0, on November 3, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit and Kohli immediately quit T20 Internationals and Suryakumar Yadav inherited India captaincy in this format.

While India thus ended their barren run in global events, their 12-year streak of not losing a Test series on home soil, however, snapped.

India also slipped behind reigning champions Australia in the race for next year's World Test Championship (WTC) final after the shock 3-0 whitewash by New Zealand.

India's players celebrate after Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Travis Head during the first Test in Perth, on November 25, 2024 

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Travis Head during the first Test in Perth, on November 25, 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X

Their fans did not have to wallow in grief for long though.

Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah led a depleted side to a memorable victory against Australia in the series opener in Perth leading by example with the ball.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's 'daddy hundred' suggested he was ready to inherit the mantle of batting mainstay Kohli, who roared back into form with his 30th Test century.

Australia opener David Warner quit the game in January this year, playing his final Test against Pakistan in Sydney on January 4, 2024.

Jay Shah took over as chairman of the International Cricket Council on December 1, 2024  

IMAGE: Jay Shah took over as chairman of the International Cricket Council on December 1, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Away from the field, the powerful Indian cricket board (BCCI) cemented their control of the game.

Jay Shah, the game's most influential administrator as the secretary of the world's richest cricket board, took over as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In this new role, Shah's immediate task will be to find a solution to the stalemate created by India's refusal to tour Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.

The bitter Asian neighbours play each other only in global tournaments and the Pakistan Cricket Board grudgingly agreed to the BCCI demands to let India play their Asia Cup matches in Sri Lanka in 2023.

The PCB has dismissed the possibility of a similar 'hybrid model' for the Champions Trophy leaving the ICC in a bind.

England's James Anderson is given a guard of honour by players of the English and West Indies teams at Lords Cricket Ground on July 12, 2024 

IMAGE: England's James Anderson is given a guard of honour by players of the English and West Indies teams at Lords Cricket Ground on July 12, 2024. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The year also saw England's demise as the game's white-ball behemoth.

Captain Jos Buttler oversaw the crumbling of their second World Cup title defence in eight months when they came up short in the T20 showpiece against eventual champions India.

While it raised questions about Buttler's captaincy, Matthew Mott stepped down as the white-ball coach and Brendon 'Baz' McCullum was put in charge of the England squads in all three formats.

England's 'Bazball' philosophy to Test cricket too suffered a setback with a 2-1 series loss in Pakistan where their gung-ho batting did not work on spin-friendly tracks.

England pace great Jimmy Anderson also hung up his boots, playing his final match against the West Indies, in the first Test at Lord's in July.

New Zealand players celebrate with the ICC T20 World Cup Trophy on October 30, 2024 

IMAGE: New Zealand players celebrate with the ICC T20 World Cup Trophy on October 30, 2024. Photograph: T20 World Cup/X

Bangladesh sprang a surprise by sweeping a Test series in Pakistan and Afghanistan beat South Africa in an ODI series for the first time underlining their growth.

Shakib Al Hasan, easily the greatest cricketer produced by Bangladesh, quit international cricket ending an illustrious career.

In the women's game, New Zealand won the T20 World Cup beating South Africa in the final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I'll tell my grandkids I faced Bumrah'
'I'll tell my grandkids I faced Bumrah'
Can Classical Gukesh end stalemate vs Liren?
Can Classical Gukesh end stalemate vs Liren?
Bumrah a long-term captaincy option, says Pujara
Bumrah a long-term captaincy option, says Pujara
Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on December 4
Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on December 4
Sensex climbs 445 pts on buying in blue-chip stocks
Sensex climbs 445 pts on buying in blue-chip stocks
Record floods in Villupuram, railway suspends ops
Record floods in Villupuram, railway suspends ops
'We Came Out Well From The Auction'
'We Came Out Well From The Auction'

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
'We Came Out Well From The Auction'
'We Came Out Well From The Auction'
When Australia were the No 1 team..: Bhajji
When Australia were the No 1 team..: Bhajji

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances