SEE: Hardik Pandya says MI have found right mix. Video: Mumbai Indians/X

Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on MI's picks at the IPL auction in Jeddah last week and expressed delight at the franchise finding 'the right mix' of players.

'I was in touch with the table as well, exactly who we are going for, and I think we came out pretty well from the auction and how the team is looking,' Hardik said on Mumbai Indians' X handle.

'We have found the right mix, which is experienced players, like Boulty (Trent Boult) is back, Deepak Chahar, who has been around, and at the same time, young guns like Will Jacks, Robin Minz and Rickelton, who are fresh.'

'So, I think we have done pretty well. We have covered all the bases.'

MI bought quite a few uncapped young players -- Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Vignesh Puthur, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevan John Jacobs, Venkata Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Raj Angad Bawa, Shrijith Krishnan and Ashwani Kumar.

Referring to these youngsters, Pandya said: 'My message to all the young guns who are joining Mumbai Indians this year is that if you are here, you have that spark, you have that talent, which the scouts have seen.'

'They found me, they found Jasprit, they found Krunal, they found Tilak. They all eventually played for the country. All you have to do is show up, train, work hard, and the best part is that Mumbai Indians has the facility to make them flourish.'