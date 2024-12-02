News
Bumrah a long-term captaincy option, says Pujara

Source: PTI
December 02, 2024 14:47 IST
'I think he has the capability of leading the team and he's a team's man.'

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah led India to their most dominant win in Australia, in the series opener in Perth. Photograph: BCCI/X

Cheteshwar Pujara feels pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah possesses all the qualities of being a good leader and India should look at him as long term captaincy candidate once Rohit Sharma steps down.

In the absence of regular skipper Rohit, Bumrah led an under-pressure Indian team to their most dominant win in Australia, in the series opener in Perth.

"He is (a viable long-term captaincy option) with any doubt," Pujara said on ESPNCricinfo.

"The way he has showed that in difficult circumstances when we had a tough series at home and when you are playing a first Test match in Australia and to put up a show like that."

"I think he has the capability of leading the team and he's a team's man. You look at him he never only talks about himself, he talks about the team, the other players. What advice he would give," he added.

India were handed a 0-3 home series loss by New Zealand, which also considerably dented their hope of making their third consecutive World Test Championship Final.

An all-format bowler, Bumrah produced a mesmerizing opening spell as Australian batters had no answer to Indian's quality in their own backyard.

"There are times when players don't need advise and he accepts it, he says that.. if there is an experienced player he will keep quite. That is the sign of a good captain.

 

"He is very down to earth, very friendly with players in the dressing room and eager to help and he is good person to chat with. Even outside of cricket he has a humble personality," Pujara said.

Rohit Sharma will take charge as India's captain when he returns for the second Test  -- a pink ball fixture in Adelaide, starting from December 6.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
