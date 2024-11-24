PIX: Jaiswal hits century as India continue to dominate

Images from Day 3 of the first Test between Australia and India in Perth on Sunday.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century. Photograph: ICC/X

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his fourth Test hundred as India reached 275 for 1 at lunch on the second day of the opening Test against Australia in Perth, on Sunday.

The 22-year-old slammed 12 fours and three sixes during his unbeaten 141, marking his maiden century on Australian soil.

Jaiswal cruised to 141 not out to help take his team to a 321-run lead and leave the Australian bowling attack dejected.

During the break, Jaiswal was batting alongside Devdutt Padikkal, who reached 25 not out, as the duo carried India forward after KL Rahul's dismissal for 77.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal is congratulated by KL Rahul as he hits his century. Photograph: BCCI/X

Jaiswal and Rahul stitched a record-breaking 201-run stand for the opening wicket, the highest by an Indian opening pair on Australian soil.

India were all out for 150 in the first innings after boldly electing to bat in seam-friendly conditions, and Australia were skittled for just 104 in response.

Resuming on 90 overnight, within the first half-hour Jaiswal brought up his fourth Test hundred audaciously upper-cutting pacer Josh Hazlewood to deep fine leg.

The emerging sensation had a moment to contemplate his celebration as umpires checked for a four or six, and upon confirmation that it flushed the boundary rope he raised his arms and embraced his opening partner KL Rahul.

A missed run-out by captain Pat Cummins gave Jaiswal a life on 101 in the 63rd over, but five balls later Rahul (77) feathered fast man Mitchell Starc to keeper Alex Carey to break the monster 201-run opening stand - India's highest Down Under.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal plays the ramp shot for a six to complete his century. Photograph: ICC/X

Jaiswal, whose innings started conservatively, became increasingly aggressive as the ball aged and the fielders tired, bashing and slashing to force unorthodox field placements including a fly slip 15 metres in from the boundary.

His only false shot came when Cummins, around the wicket, cramped the batsman for room and a late cut flew just above the outstretched hand of Steven Smith at second slip.

Marnus Labuschagne failed to make an impact with his part-time medium pace, at one point presenting second-gamer Devdutt Padikkal (25 not out) with a rank full toss dispatched for four.

Australia's seamers did not make any inroads after taking the new ball, conceding 20 runs in a productive four overs for the visitors before the break.