News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Indian cricket will be spineless if Ranji trophy is ignored: Shastri

Indian cricket will be spineless if Ranji trophy is ignored: Shastri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 28, 2022 12:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Saurashtra's players celebrate after winning the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy title. Photograph: Jaydev Unadkat/Instagram

Former head coach Ravi Shastri on Friday said that Indian cricket would become "spineless" if the currently postponed Ranji Trophy is ignored, his comment coming as the BCCI grapples with scheduling the premier domestic event that could not be held last season due to COVID-19.

 

The Ranji Trophy was scheduled to start on January 13 this year but was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI due to the third wave of the pandemic.

"The Ranji Trophy is the backbone of Indian cricket. The moment you start ignoring it our cricket will be SPINELESS!," Shastri tweeted.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, after a meeting of the Board on Thursday, said that the body intend to hold the marquee domestic tournament in "two phases".

This is because the BCCI is planning to start the IPL from March 27 and it will be practically impossible to hold the Ranji Trophy at a stretch.

Dhumal had said this after many state units and the BCCI brass held a meeting to discuss the way forward.

The meeting was also attended by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

As of now, the plan is to hold the league phase for a month, starting in February till March and then have the next phase in June-July, when the monsoon starts in a lot of parts of the country with peak summer in some other parts.

"The operations team will work out the logistics and factor in the weather, venue availability as well as availability of players. We are very keen to organise the tournament and that is why we are exploring all possibilities to stage it without compromising players' safety," Dhumal added.

The pandemic had played spoilsport last season as well when the BCCI could only organise two men's white-ball tournaments -- Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The BCCI paid 50 per cent of the earlier match fee as compensation to all first-class cricketers who endured financial losses due to Ranji's cancellation last year.

If it is not held this year, it will severely affect the BCCI's feeder line like the India 'A' team, which is primarily selected on the basis of Ranji Trophy performances.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'MS is unreal, one of a kind'
'MS is unreal, one of a kind'
Ranji Trophy to be held in two phases: BCCI
Ranji Trophy to be held in two phases: BCCI
Hardik, Nani Groove To Pushpa's Srivalli
Hardik, Nani Groove To Pushpa's Srivalli
Will Ash Barty end Australia's title drought?
Will Ash Barty end Australia's title drought?
SpiceJet not to wind up just yet; gets 3 weeks' time
SpiceJet not to wind up just yet; gets 3 weeks' time
SC strikes down 12 Maharashtra BJP MLAs' suspension
SC strikes down 12 Maharashtra BJP MLAs' suspension
Shastri's Advice For Dravid
Shastri's Advice For Dravid

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Shastri's Advice For Dravid

Shastri's Advice For Dravid

Rahul's all-heart reaction to Athiya pic

Rahul's all-heart reaction to Athiya pic

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances