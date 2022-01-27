News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'MS is unreal, one of a kind'

'MS is unreal, one of a kind'

By Rediff Cricket
January 27, 2022 10:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Whether it's a duck, century, lifting the World Cup, he does not care.'

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravi Shastri. Photograph: PTI
 

Ravi Shastri is an interviewer's delight, always frank and forthright.

On Wednesday, speaking to Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on the Rawalpindi Express's YouTube channel, Shastri confessed he has never met anyone like Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

'Virat is like a beast on the field,' Shastri, who worked closely with Virat Kohli when they were the Indian team's head coach and captain, said.

'Once he steps on the field, he just wants to compete and he does not care about anything else. But, completely opposite off the field, absolutely calm and chill.'

'Rohit (Sharma) is laid back pretty much like M S Dhoni. MS is just unreal, one of a kind, whether it's a duck, century, lifting the World Cup, he does not care,' Shastri said.

'I have seen many players, but there is none like M S Dhoni. Sachin (Tendulkar) had a fantastic temperament but got angry at times, but MS, nothing at all.'

'Till today, I don't have his phone number, I've not even asked for it. I know he does not carry a phone around with him.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
'Kohli has five years of good cricket left in him'
'Kohli has five years of good cricket left in him'
My Dada Sunil Gavaskar
My Dada Sunil Gavaskar
Greg Chappell on what sets Dhoni apart from his peers
Greg Chappell on what sets Dhoni apart from his peers
'Unemployment is unprecedented'
'Unemployment is unprecedented'
Sensex plunges over 1,000 pts on Fed move
Sensex plunges over 1,000 pts on Fed move
Hardik, Nani Groove To Pushpa's Srivalli
Hardik, Nani Groove To Pushpa's Srivalli
Windies recall Roach for India ODIs
Windies recall Roach for India ODIs

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Shastri: 'What is there to worry about?'

Shastri: 'What is there to worry about?'

'Dhoni has never shown his palm to an astrologer'

'Dhoni has never shown his palm to an astrologer'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances