Rahul's all-heart reaction to Athiya pic

K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty's social media banter is adorable.

Rahul and Athiya often pop up on each other's social media, whether in their interactions with others or their posts.

In a picture shared by Athiya, the actor can be seen glowing in the sun. While sharing the pic online, she captioned her post as 'day by day' with a heart emoticon.

As soon as the image caught Rahul's attention, he left a lovestruck emoji in the comment section.

The lovebirds made their relationship official on Athiya's 29th birthday, November 5, 2021. The actor spent most of the Indian team's tour of England with Rahul.