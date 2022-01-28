Shastri's Advice For Dravid

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri, right, speaks to Rahul Dravid as R Sridhar, left, looks on. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ravi Shastri/Twitter

The Indian cricket team is going through difficult times.

With Virat Kohli no longer at the helm and key players missing due to injuries which has hurt the team's combination, Head Coach Rahul Dravid needs to act quickly to help the team overcome this phase.

Former head coach Ravi Shastri understands this period of transition in Indian cricket and says Dravid and the team management need to identify the right kind of players who can take India forward in the next four-five years.

As India gears up for the limited overs World Cups -- the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup -- Shastri feels India need to mix youth and experience in the right blend and not stick with the same squad for too long.

'It's a very important period for Indian cricket, there will be a period of transition in the next 8-10 months. It's important to identify the right kind of players who will take you forward in 4-5 years,' Shastri said. 'I always believe that there should be a mix between youth and experience.'

'Sometimes change is needed if you aim for the future. This is the time. They need to look for youth in the next six months, they need to be quick. If you stick with the same for too long a period, then the adjustment will be very difficult,' Shastri told Shoaib Akhtar during an interaction on the Pakistan pace legend's YouTube channel.

India next take on the West Indies in an ODI and T20I contest (3 games apiece) at home before hosting Sri Lanka.