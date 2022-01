Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Istagram

The Pushpa fever is pretty much everywhere.

Everyone is grooving to Pushpa songs Srivalli, Saami and O Antava.

Hardik Pandya, the newly appointed captain of the Ahmedabad franchise in the Indian Premier League, tried out Srivalli's hook step along with his Nani a couple of days ago.

'Our very own Pushpa nani', Hardik notes while posting the video.

'Soooo Cuteee', Pushpa star Allu Arjun responded.

Take a look at the viral video of Hardik and his Nani: