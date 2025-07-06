India women get rousing reception in UK

IMAGE: Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami welcomed the ‘genuine heroes’ who inspire Indians around the world. Photograph and video: BCCI/X

The Indian women's cricket team, which is in England for T20I and ODI series, received a rousing welcome at a community gathering at the India House in London.

The Indian team and the support staff led by head coach Amol Muzumdar gathered on the grounds of the High Commission of India on Saturday evening.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami welcomed the “genuine heroes” who inspire Indians around the world with their performance and also their passion and commitment to cricket.

“What they have done is to revolutionise sport and to revolutionise the idea of participation in everything in India,” said Doraiswami.

“Today there is nothing that young Indian women feel they cannot do because of you and an earlier generation of cricket players… You have magic with you and you share it with us everywhere you play on the field, for which we are very, very grateful,” he said while addressing the squad.

“When you look at our cricket team, our hockey team or any of our sports teams, these represent India at its best.

“These are not just our best sports people, but these are girls who represent India from every corner of our country. These are girls who carry the message of an opportunity that sports gives to every corner of the country,” he said.

Shivani Uberoi, the Indian-origin Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Lead at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), highlighted the influence of the cricketers across both nations.

“The skills that you have, the talent that you have just really makes every match so exciting… you are not just role models for girls in India, you are models for girls in England and everywhere. So, thank you so much,” said Uberoi.

UK Immigration Minister Seema Malhotra highlighted how the achievements of the Indian team are celebrated with vigour among the diaspora communities in Britain.

“What is so important in today's modern world is that we find time for physical wellbeing, which is important for our mental wellbeing and in building leadership and character. And, in all of those areas, you are a true inspiration,” the British Indian minister said.

All-rounder Jemima Rodrigues went on to display her talent as a singer by crooning a few lines of the song 'Yeh Dosti' from 'Sholay' as she joined some of her teammates in a light-hearted conversation session with India's Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, Sujit Ghosh.

“The first support always came from here [England], when you all sold-out the stadiums at Lord's [Cricket Ground] and everywhere we played in 2017.

“Just keep turning up for the games, we have two more left (in the T20I series) – in Manchester and Birmingham. Your support means everything to us,” said vice-captain Smriti Mandhana.

Muzumdar reflected upon the “warmth and hospitality” the squad receives when they tour England and pledged to continue to display entertaining cricket.

“I would like to vouch, on behalf of my team, that they would be playing a brand of cricket that would entertain all of you. Also, I vouch that every one of them will be true ambassadors of our country,” he said.

India are leading the five-match T20I series 2-1, and their next fixture is at Old Trafford on Wednesday.