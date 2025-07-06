HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fans Frustrated as Karun Nair Fails to Find His Rhythm

Fans Frustrated as Karun Nair Fails to Find His Rhythm

July 06, 2025 02:08 IST

Karun Nair has scored just 77 runs across 4 innings in India's ongoing tour of England

IMAGE: Karun Nair has scored just 77 runs across 4 innings in India's ongoing tour of England. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

India's Karun Nair once again failed to fire in the 2nd innings of the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston.

Karun Nair (26 off 46, 5 fours) was the first wicket to fall on Day 4, a result of Carse's relentless pressure. Soon after being driven for four, Carse continued to lure Nair into a drive and was rewarded with an outside edge to the wicket-keeper.

Karun made his comeback into the Test team after a gap 8 years 84 days when he was named in the Playing XI for the 1st Test against England on June 20, 2025 at Headingley.

 

Nair's comeback into the Indian squad was scripted on the back of a scintillatiing performance in domesitic and county cricket -- in 2023, he made 249 runs from three matches at an average of 83 for Northants, including a hundred against eventual champions Surrey. A year later, Nair aggregated 487 runs from seven matches at an average of 49, including a century against Glamorgan for his County side.

Nair pushed his stocks another rung up in the 2024-25 season, amassing 863 runs from nine matches, averaging 54 with four hundreds.

To top it, the Bengaluru batter scored 779 runs from seven matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament with five centuries, and his average stood at an astronomical 389.50.

But his effort to re-launch his Test career hasn't got off to the way he expected it to, with poor scores in the four innings of the England tour.

Karun is still searching for rhythm and hasn't registered a single fifty since hitting 303* against England in Chennai.

India's Karun Nair was out for a duck in the first innings and scored 20 in the 2nd essay at Headingley.

IMAGE: India's Karun Nair was out for a duck in the first innings and scored 20 in the 2nd essay at Headingley. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

Here are the 33 year-old’s scores from his last 9 Test innings, starting with his most recent appearance (Edgbaston Test, July 2025) and going backwards:

2nd innings at Edgbaston 26 (46 balls), 1st innings at Edgbaston 31 (50 balls); Jun 2025: 2nd innings at Headingley 20 (54 balls), 0 (4 balls); March 2017, 4th Test vs Aus: DNB (did not bat) in 2nd innings at Dharamsala, 5 (16 balls),1st innings at Dharamsala; 3rd Test vs Aus: 23 (47 balls) 1st innings at Ranchi; 2nd Test vs Aus: 0 (1) 2nd innings at Bengaluru, 26 (39 balls) 1st innings at Bengaluru.

Going further back, his legendary 303 (off 381 balls)* at Chennai in December 2016 stands apart .

In summary, excluding the inactive innings, his recent conversion record reads rather poor with no half-centuries since his eminent legendary debut knock.

His failure on Saturday, saw cricket fans express their displeasure at Karun's batting.

