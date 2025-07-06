HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Jaiswal's emotional gift for visually impaired fan

Jaiswal's emotional gift for visually impaired fan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 06, 2025 12:15 IST

x

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal gifts an autographed bat to Ravi, a visually impaired child on Day 4 of the second Test between England and India in Birmingham on Saturday.

IMAGE: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal gifts an autographed bat to hardcore cricket fan Ravi, a visually impaired child, on Day 4 of the second Test between England and India in Birmingham on Saturday. Photograph: Screengrab via BCCI/X

In a touching gesture, dashing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal gifted an autographed bat to Ravi, a visually impaired child, who cherished the dream of meeting the latest Indian batting star.

A hardcore cricket fan, Ravi has been following the Indian team from the Leeds Test against England, hoping to meet Jaiswal. It finally came true on the fourth day of the ongoing second Test in Birmingham on Saturday.

Moved by Ravi's passion for the game and his love for him, Jaiswal gifted the child a signed bat with a message, "With best wishes to Ravi with care and love.”

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal speaks with Ravi

In a video posted by BCCI on its social media accounts, Jaiswal told Ravi: ‘Hello Ravi, how are you? I am Yashasvi, nice to meet you. I was really excited to meet you because I know that you have been a big fan of cricket and actually I don't know why I am nervous to meet you.

"I have a gift for you...my bat. I would like you to keep it just as my memory. It's amazing to see you and meet you, very lovely to be here with you. "

His dream fulfiled, Ravi replied: "Lovely to meet you too. Thanks so much! I can't wait to have your bat because you are brilliant cricketer...

"I think you are the future of Indian cricket. I love cricket, I love watching you bat. I loved your centuries, they were brilliant. On your day you can score big centuries."

Although he can't see, Ravi impressed Jaiswal with his deep knowledge about cricket and Indian players.

"It's so nice to meet him. He gave me a bat. I love watching him play and I always follow him. I will always support him," Ravi said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Gill, bowlers help India scent victory
PIX: Gill, bowlers help India scent victory
Kohli pats Gill: You deserve all of this
Kohli pats Gill: You deserve all of this
Inspired by Gill, Suryavanshi targets 200 next
Inspired by Gill, Suryavanshi targets 200 next
In Bumrah's absence, Siraj, Akash Deep walk the talk
In Bumrah's absence, Siraj, Akash Deep walk the talk
No Chinks Found In Prince Gill's Armour
No Chinks Found In Prince Gill's Armour

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dalai Lama: How To Lead A Better Life

webstory image 2

Hosa Marigudi: A Temple With A 15 Kg Gold Throne!

webstory image 3

Where In The World Is Data The Cheapest? India?

VIDEOS

Aaditya, Amit Thackeray hug, shake hands as Supriya Sule looks on at mega rally3:16

Aaditya, Amit Thackeray hug, shake hands as Supriya Sule...

PM Modi's adorable moment with kids in Brazil goes viral2:19

PM Modi's adorable moment with kids in Brazil goes viral

Heavy rain lashes several parts of Dwarka0:46

Heavy rain lashes several parts of Dwarka

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD