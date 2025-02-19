Champions Trophy: 10 Must-Watch Players

The 2025 Champions Trophy promises to be a battleground for the world's top cricketers, with several players ready to leave their mark on the tournament.

As teams vie for glory, a compelling mix of battle-hardened veterans and rising stars will be at the heart of their success.

The players to watch out for:

Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa)

Matches: 58. Runs: 2,074. Average: 44.12. Highest Score: 174. Centuries: 4. Fifties: 10

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen is celebrated for his fearless batting. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

When Klaasen gets going, there's little bowlers can do to stop him. Unlike traditional middle-order batters who build their innings, he goes on the offensive from the first ball.

His fearless approach has paid off handsomely, reflected in an impressive average and a blistering career ODI strike rate of 117.44 (2018-2025), the third-highest in history (minimum 500 balls faced).

Klaasen;s sheer power makes clearing the ropes look effortless, but it;s his crisp pull shot that adds another layer of menace, keeping even world-class spinners on the back foot.

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

Matches: 85. Runs: 3,627. Average: 46.50. Highest Score: 210*. Centuries: 11. Fifties: 17

IMAGE: Fakhar Zaman's aggressive intent make him Pakistan's most impactful opener. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

Fearless, dynamic, and a true match-winner -- Fakhar has redefined Pakistan's approach to limited overs cricket.

Known for his explosive strokeplay, he thrives on taking the attack to the opposition, turning games on their head within moments.

While he may not possess Saeed Anwar's effortless grace, Fakhar's sheer power and aggressive intent make him Pakistan's most impactful opener since the legendary left-hander.

He holds the record for the highest individual score by a Pakistani in ODIs -- an unbeaten 210 against Zimbabwe in 2018. His defining moment came in just his fourth ODI, when he smashed a match-winning 114 against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, propelling Pakistan to its first title in the tournament.

After being sidelined by injury and illness since June, Fakhar recently made a strong comeback in the Tri-Nation series and will be eager to spearhead Pakistan's charge for another Champions Trophy triumph.

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

Matches: 45. Runs: 1,765. Average: 50.42. Highest Score: 134. Centuries: 6. Fifties: 7

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell will be central to New Zealand's batting hopes. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand will look to Mitchell as a key pillar in their pursuit of a second Champions Trophy title, with their last triumph dating back to 2000.

A proven performer on the big stage, the batting all-rounder has thrived in subcontinental conditions, excelling at the World Cup 2023 with 552 runs at an outstanding average of 69. His track record in Pakistan is equally impressive, where he has scored 517 runs at 51.70.

A versatile stroke-maker, Mitchell blends powerful cuts and elegant drives with strong leg-side play, gradually accelerating as his innings progresses.

His recent form has been encouraging -- two composed half-centuries in the Tri-Nation series against Pakistan highlighted his ability to anchor the middle overs and keep the scoreboard ticking.

Shubman Gill (India)

Matches: 50. Runs: 2,587. Average: 60.16. Highest Score: 208. Centuries: 7. Fifties: 15

Gill has taken ODI cricket by storm, blending elegance with dominance at the top of the order.

His numbers tell a story of brilliance -- seven centuries, 15 half-centuries, a stunning average of 60, and a strike rate over 101 in just 50 matches.

This tournament could be his moment to ascend from rising star to megastar.

Shreyas Iyer (India)

Matches: 65. Runs: 2,602. Average: 48.18. Highest Score: 128. Centuries: 5. Fifties: 20*

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer's ability to step up in crunch moments makes him indispensable to India's campaign. Photograph: BCCI

Iyer's growing importance in India's ODI setup was evident in the 3-0 whitewash of England, where he played a crucial role in the middle order. His ability to control the innings while accelerating when needed has made him a key pillar in the batting lineup, providing both stability and firepower.

In the England series, Iyer was instrumental in maintaining momentum through the middle overs, scoring 181 runs at a blistering strike rate of 123.12.

His emergence as a reliable middle-order presence has eased the pressure on the top order, ensuring India remains on the front foot. More than just an anchor, he has evolved into an enforcer who can dictate the tempo of an innings.

Travis Head (Australia)

Matches: 70. Runs: 2,663. Average: 43.65. Highest Score: 154*. Centuries: 6. Fifties: 16

IMAGE: Travis Head has the firepower to make opposition bowlers suffer. Photograph: ICC/X

Head is a game-changer, turning big matches into his personal stage over the past two years.

A fearless striker, he has been India's tormentor in crunch moments, and on Pakistan's flat decks, he could be even more lethal. The scars of November 19, 2023 still run deep for Indian fans, and Head has the firepower to make opposition bowlers suffer yet again.

Varun Chakravarthy (India)

Match: 1: Wicket: 1: Economy Rate: 5.40

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy's ability to deceive batters and break partnerships makes him a potential game-changer for India. Photograph: BCCI

Chakravarthy's selection for the Champions Trophy could turn be a tactical masterstroke.

The 33-year-old wrist-spinner brings a unique edge to India's bowling attack, especially on Dubai's spin-friendly pitches.

Despite having just one ODI to his name before the tournament, Chakravarthy has already proven his mettle, picking up 14 wickets in India's 4-1 T20I series win over England and playing a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL title run last year with 21 scalps.

Mohammed Shami (India)

Matches: 103. Wickets: 197. Economy Rate: 5.57. Best Bowling: 7/57

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has placed his trust in Mohammed Shami's big-game temperament. Photograph: BCCI

Shami's return couldn't have come at a more crucial time for India. With all their matches set to be played in Dubai, his experience and ability to exploit conditions will be key to the team's success.

Stepping up in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, the 34 year old will shoulder the responsibility of leading India's pace attack.

His track record in ICC events is stellar -- he was the top wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup, claiming 24 scalps at a phenomenal average of 10.70.

Though his comeback in the recent England series was steady rather than spectacular, Captain Rohit Sharma has placed his trust in Shami's big-game temperament. With his proven pedigree, Shami will be India's spearhead in their pursuit of another major title.

Adil Rashid (England)

Matches: 146. Runs: 926. Wickets: 212. Best Bowling: 5/27. Average: 32.61. Economy Rate: 5.64. Highest Score: 69. Centuries: 0. Fifties: 1

IMAGE: Adil Rashid brings a wealth of experience with 146 ODIs and 212 wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Adil Rashid will be England's trump card in the Champions Trophy 2025, bringing both form and experience to the tournament.

The leg-spinner has been a consistent match-winner, and his recent success in the subcontinent further cements his status as a key threat.

In England's three-match ODI series against India, he was their standout bowler, claiming seven wickets and unsettling batters with his variations and control.

He is England's third-highest wicket-taker in ODI history, behind James Anderson and Darren Gough.

With conditions likely to assist him, Rashid will be central to England's bowling plans in the tournament.

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

Matches: 103. Wickets: 162. Best Bowling: 6/16. Economy Rate: 5.06

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada's ability to generate pace, movement, and unrelenting accuracy makes him a nightmare for batters. Photograph: BCCI

For nearly a decade, Rabada has been the heartbeat of South Africa's pace attack, and once again, their Champions Trophy hopes will rest heavily on his shoulders.

With 162 wickets in 103 ODIs, he is among the finest fast bowlers the Proteas have ever produced. His ability to generate pace, movement, and unrelenting accuracy makes him a nightmare for batters, especially in conditions that favour fast bowling.