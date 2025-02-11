Top Stars Missing From Champions Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury sustained in the Sydney Test.
2023 ODI World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins dropped out citing an injury sustained after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.
Josh Hazlewood misses the Champions because of a hip injury sustained during the 3rd Test against India in Brisbane.
Mitchell Marsh was dropped due to ongoing lower back issues and is unlikely to play this season.
Mitchell Starc pulled out of the Champions for personal reasons.
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis abruptly retired from ODI cricket weeks before the Champions Trophy.
South Africa's Anrich Nortje missed selection because of a back injury.
South African pacer Gerald Coetzee was ruled out due to a groin injury. Initially set to replace Anrich Nortje, Coetzee's injury weakens South Africa's pace attack.
England's Jacob Bethell sustained a hamstring injury in the 1st ODI against India in Nagpur.
Pakistan's Saim Ayub missed selection due to an ankle injury sustained during the 2nd Test against South Africa in Cape Town last month.
Afghanistan's 18-year-old spinner Allah Ghazanfar was ruled out due to an L4 vertebra fracture sustained during the Zimbabwe tour.