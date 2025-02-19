Champions Trophy: Games You Won't Forget

As the Champions Trophy kicks off, some memorable moments from past tournaments.

India Vs South Africa, 2002

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag took three wickets to have the South Africans in a soup in their match in 2002. Photograph: Screengrab/ICC

Virender Sehwag turned the game with his off-spin as India qualified for the 2002 Champions Trophy final with a win over South Africa in Colombo.

Before turning his magic with the ball, Sehwag scored a half-century to help India post a competitive 261/9 at the R Premadasa stadium.

With the score at 200 for 3 and nine overs still remaining, the Proteas looked in control and on their way to sealing a spot in final.

But Sehwag had other plans. He took the key wickets of Mark Boucher, Jacques Kallis and Lance Klusener to seal India's victory.

India Vs New Zealand, 2000

New Zealand beat India on the back of Chris Cairns' superb match-winning ton.

Back then it was known as the ICC Knockout Trophy and New Zealand a perennial dark horse were chasing their first ICC title. Chasing 265 in the final, India had New Zealand in trouble at 132/5.

In strode Chris Cairns. The all-rounder went on to score a quick century (an unbeaten 102 off 113 balls) to lead New Zealand to their first-ever ICC trophy. New Zealand won by four wickets, with 2 balls to spare, in Nairobi

West Indies Vs England, 2004

IMAGE: Courtney Browne and Ian Bradshaw celebrate with Brian Lara after taking the Windies over the line. Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

When batting mainstay Shivnarine Chanderpaul was dismissed, it seemed all but over for the Windies.

Still requiring 81 runs for victory with just two wickets in hand in the title decider at The Oval in London, the West Indies tailenders lead the fightback. The ninth-wicket partnership between Courtney Browne and Ian Bradshaw paved the way for a remarkable run chase.

Browne and Bradshaw put on an unbeaten 71 as the West Indies successfully chased down England's 217 with seven deliveries remaining, the Carib claiming their first CT title.

England Vs South Africa, 2009

England had a day out in a high-scoring encounter at the Centurion as they booked their place in the knockout stages with an eye-catching triumph over hosts South Africa.

Owais Shah was the hero with the bat as he smashed six sixes in an innings of 98 to help the English pile on 325, then James Anderson and Stuart Broad picked up three wickets apiece as the Proteas fell agonisingly short in reply.

Graeme Smith battled for the hosts with a brilliant 141, but that wasn't enough as England progressed to the semi-finals.

New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, 2013

IMAGE: Mitchell McClenaghan celebrates bowling Tilakarathne Dilshan. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Low-scoring contests can often lead to climatic finishes and that was certainly the case in Cardiff in 2013 as New Zealand pulled off a remarkable one-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka.

Not many would have expected Sri Lanka's low total of 138 to be competitive, but pacer Lasith Malinga had other ideas as he ripped through the Black Caps' middle-order to reduce New Zealand to 122/8 in reply.

Tim Southee and Mitchell McClenaghan then took the Kiwis over the line, but not before Sri Lanka had threatened to pull off an upset.

India Vs Pakistan, 2017

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Ahmed holds aloft the Champions Trophy as he celebrates with his team after defeating India in the final, June 18, 2017. Photograph: Paul Childs Livepic/Action Images via Reuters

It was a memorable day at The Oval in London as Pakistan won their first Champions Trophy title with an emphatic victory over India.

Opener Fakhar Zaman set the ball rolling with a superb century as Pakistan posted 338/4, then an inspired bowling performance from Mohammad Amir ensured that score was more than enough.

Amir ran through India's top-order, dismissing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in quick succession. India were bundled out for just 158.