India vs Pakistan: Gambhir slams Kohli's 'nothing shot'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli fell for just four off seven in India’s blockbuster clash against Pakistan. Photograph: ACC/Twitter

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir slammed compatriot Virat Kohli for his poor shot selection during India's high-octane clash against arch-rival Pakistan during the Asia Cup at Kandy in Sri Lanka, calling him out for being "casual".

In the match against Pakistan at Kandy, Kohli started off with his signature cover drive and it looked like he would play another brilliant knock against the arch-rivals. But he was soon dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose delivery hit the stumps after an inside edge from Kohli's willow. Kohli was out for just four runs in seven balls.

Gambhir did not mince his words in his criticism of Kohli, saying that the shot played by him was a "nothing shot".

"That was a nothing shot, neither forward, neither back. I think was a bit casual. That is what you get when you play someone like Shaheen Afridi. You do not know whether to go forward or back," Gambhir said in commentary on Star Sports.

Pakistan's legendary bowler Waqr Younis however felt Kohli was unlucky.

"Kohli was a touch unlucky. Inside edge, the ball did not come on to the bat and maybe even kept a bit low. But credit to Shaheen Shah Afridi for altering his length," he said.

Matthew Hayden, the legendary Australian opener seemed to agree with Hayden.

"Yeah, inside edge onto the stumps, could have got anywhere," he said.

The group stage match between India and Pakistan has been called off due to rain, with both teams sharing one point each.

With this, Pakistan has secured a total of three points in two matches. They had got two points previously after winning their first match against Nepal. They have qualified for the Super Four stage. India has one point now and they must beat Nepal in their next match on September 4 to move to the Super Four stage.