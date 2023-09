The atmosphere at the Muttiah Muralitharan International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele was electrifying as India and Pakistan squared off in their Asia Cup match in Pallekele on Saturday.

Fans from both countries came out in their numbers and even two short spells of rain couldn't dampen their spirit as they cheered for their teams on a day that saw Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya score quick wickets while Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf took a bulk of the Indian wickets...

IMAGE: Indian cricket fans brought the stadium to life in Pallekele on Saturday. Photographs: ACC/Twitter

IMAGE: India and Pakistan fans create a carnival-like atmosphere in the stands.