India vs Pakistan: I liked Rohit's wicket better: Afridi

IMAGE: Once again, Shaheen Shah Afridi ended Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s stay at the crease early. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

India and Pakistan shared points as the blockbuster Asia Cup contest was washed out. After the first innings was completed with two rain delays, the players weren’t able to take to the field for Pakistan’s chase as the arch rivals shared points.

But the first half the two sides churned out an exciting contest. While Shaheen Shah Afridi rocked the Indian line-up, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya helped the side overcome the tumble.

Afridi picked up the big wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in his four-wicket haul. Speaking about his sizzling display with the ball during the innings break, the Pakistan pacer said he like the Indian skipper’s wicket more.

Apart from Kohli and Rohit, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja fell to the star Pakistan pacer.

Speaking about his sizzling display, Afridi said, “That was our plan with the new ball. I think both (Kohli and Rohit) were crucial wickets. Every batter is the same for me. But I think I liked Rohit's wicket better.

“The plans by our fast bowlers worked. Naseem is bowling at 150 kph, really happy with that, he's really fast. The new ball might swing and seam, but nothing much after that,” added Pakistan’s star bowler.