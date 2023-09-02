PICS: Record-crushing Kishan owns Pakistan bowlers

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan smashed his way to a counter-attacking 82 off 81 balls. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/Twitter

Ishan Kishan made an outstanding Asia Cup debut against Pakistan, scoring a 82 off 81 balls in a rescue act while breaking a few records along the way at the Muttiah Muralitharan International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday.

India's wicket-keeper smashed a quickfire 82 as he broke former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record for the highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter against Pakistan in the continental tournament.

If that's not impressive enough, Kishan became only the second India wicketkeeper-batter to score four successive scores of fifty or more as he made a doughty 82.

This was Kishan’s seventh half-century in ODIs -- his fourth successive score of 50 or more in ODIs.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan took to the attack against the Pakistan bowlers, especially the spinners, to smash his 4th successive half-century. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The left-handed batter walked in at number five, with Men in Blue in trouble at 66/4 in 14.1 overs.

Ishan joined forces with all-rounder Hardik Pandya to help Team India recover from a difficult situation.

Ishan-Hardik put on a 138-run partnership that helped India cross the 200-run mark. However, the left-handed batter started to struggle due to cramps. This made him to go for big shots as running between the wickets became difficult.

The 138-run stand between the two was finally broken by speedster Haris Rauf as Ishan’s mistimed shot landed in the hands of skipper Babar Azam. Kishan's innings was decorated with nine fours and two sixes.