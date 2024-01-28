News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » You need to be brave enough, which I thought we weren't: Rohit

You need to be brave enough, which I thought we weren't: Rohit

Source: PTI
January 28, 2024 19:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said the the batters didn't show enough fight as the hosts lost the opening Test. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

India skipper Rohit Sharma lamented his top batmen's failure in the opening Test of the five-match series against England in Hyderabad on Sunday, saying they lacked the fight and character showed by the team's lower-order batters after being set a "gettable" 231-run target.

India were all out for 202 to lose the match by 28 runs, completing a remarkable turnaround a day after conceding a huge first-innings lead of 190 runs.

 

Ollie laid the foundation for a famous English win with a monumental knock of 196 before debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley finished with excellent figures of 7/62 in the second innings.

"Hard to pinpoint where it went wrong. With a lead of 190 we were in control but exceptional batting - probably one of the best I've seen in Indian conditions by an overseas player, well played Ollie Pope," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

‘You’ve got to take your hat off and say well played to Pope’

"I thought 230 was gettable but it wasn't to be. Thought we bowled in the right areas, we analysed what went well and what didn't. But you've got to take your hat off and say well played to Pope.

"Hard to look at one or two things. We didn't bat well enough to get to that score. 20-30 runs anything is possible. The lower order fought well and showed the top order (how to do it). We didn't take some chances but that can happen, it's the first game of the series," Rohit added.

"The lower order fought really well there. You need to be brave enough, which I thought we weren't."

England captain Ben Stokes described it as the "greatest" victory since he took over Test captaincy from Joe Root.

"Since I've taken the captaincy on, where we are and who we're playing against, it's 100% our greatest victory," Stokes said.

"My first time coming out here and being captain in these conditions. I'm a great observer, I've watched how India operate in the field. Absolutely thrilled for everyone, Tom Hartley nine wickets, Ollie Pope first Test back after shoulder surgery.

"Tom came into the squad for the first time, he's heard a lot had a lot of confidence. I was willing to give him a long spell regardless of what happened. Whether that was the reason he got seven wickets and won us the game, who knows?"

‘Greatest innings by an Englishman on the subcontinent’ 

Stokes, who played a vital knock of 70 in England's first-innings total of 246 all out, was effusive in his praise for Pope.

"(Pope) Seen some special innings from Joe Root, but the whole innings on a difficult wicket, for me that's the greatest innings by an Englishman on the subcontinent.

"If you lose, you wake up in the morning, still have a good crack and life and move on. We don't fear failure. Go out and express yourself and you'll be all right."

Player of the match Pope was modest in his analysis of his epic knock, saying he was bit luckier in the second innings when he got a reprieve from Axar Patel after completing his century.

"To come here to India, toughest place as a batter and put in a winning performance, it's head and shoulders above the rest. I got a bit luckier in the second innings, played and missed a few," Pope said.

"Wanted to be positive with my sweep and reverse-sweep. I've tinkered through my career, changed my technique specifically for this series. The family have had early starts but can catch up on some sleep now."

India's chase of 231 went horribly wrong once Hartley (7/62) spun into India's top-order, igniting a rot that saw the hosts getting bowled out in the final over of the day.

England now lead the five-match series 1-0.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Shubman Gill should incorporate what Ollie Pope did'
'Shubman Gill should incorporate what Ollie Pope did'
Ashwin's Fielding Blunders!
Ashwin's Fielding Blunders!
Pope's heroics rewrite the rules of batting in India
Pope's heroics rewrite the rules of batting in India
Hanuman flag removal sparks tension in K'taka village
Hanuman flag removal sparks tension in K'taka village
India Have Never Lost After 100+ Lead!
India Have Never Lost After 100+ Lead!
Ranji Trophy round-up: Dube's century rallies Mumbai
Ranji Trophy round-up: Dube's century rallies Mumbai
'All that matters to Nitish is his self interest'
'All that matters to Nitish is his self interest'

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

PIX: Hartley does star turn as England edge out India

PIX: Hartley does star turn as England edge out India

How England scripted a stellar comeback win over India

How England scripted a stellar comeback win over India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances