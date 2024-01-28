How England scripted a stunning comeback win over India

Glimpses from Day 4 of the first Test between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

IMAGE: England’s Ben Foakes celebrates with Tom Hartley, Mark Wood and Jonny Bairstow after stumping out India's Mohammed Siraj to win the first Test. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley scripted a remarkable turnaround and set up England's thrilling 28-run victory against India in the opening Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

India had looked to be in the box seat after taking a lead of 190 but Pope's epic 196 resuscitated England, who posted 420 all out in their second innings to roar back into the contest.

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes and Jack Leach celebrate after the match. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

That left the hosts needing 231 to win the match but Hartley's 7-62 in his debut Test wrecked India, who were all out for 202 in an extended final session on the penultimate day.

Ravichandran Ashwin (28) and Srikar Bharat (28) added 57 runs for the eighth wicket to try to take the match into its final day but that was not to be.

IMAGE: England's Tom Hartley celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Srikar Bharat. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The second match of the five-test series, in Visakhapatnam, begins on Friday.

England, having already conceded a chunky lead, had risked defeat inside three days when they slumped to 163-6 on Saturday.

IMAGE: India's Ravichandran Ashwin in action. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

England vice-captain Pope went on to conjure up one of the finest knocks by a visiting batter as his team roared back into the contest.

IMAGE: India's Shreyas Iyer during the match. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Pope's knock, spread over six-and-a-half hours, was a masterclass in how to tame India's formidable spin attack in conditions tailor-made for their craft.

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates after taking the lbw wicket of KL Rahul. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The 26-year-old looked immune to any pressure as he swept and scooped to disrupt the rhythm of the Indian spinners and their field placements.

He got terrific support from England's lower order.

IMAGE: India's Axar Patel in action before losing his wicket, caught and bowled by England's Tom Hartley. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Rehan Ahmed (28), playing his second Test, and debutant Hartley (34) frustrated India with their solid batting.

Pope's innings came to an end when he attempted a reverse-scoop against Jasprit Bumrah (4-41) and lost his stump in the process.

IMAGE: Tom Hartley celebrates after taking the lbw wicket of India's Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The Englishman continued to hurt the hosts even as a close-in fielder as Hartley ran through the Indian batting line-up.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes and Joe Root celebrate after Tom Hartley takes the wicket of India's Shubman Gill, caught out by Ollie Pope. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Yashasvi Jaiswal (15) stepped out to flick him to short leg and, two balls later, Shubman Gill perished at silly point with Pope taking both catches.

IMAGE: India's Rohit Sharma reacts as England's Joe Root appeals for the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Rohit Sharma (39) had looked assured at the other end but Hartley dismissed him lbw to reduce India to 62-3.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Srikar Bharat after taking the wicket of England's Ollie Pope. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Rahul (22) and Axar Patel (17) briefly resisted England, who were in charge after a tumbling Ben Stokes ran out Ravindra Jadeja with a backhanded flick from mid-on.

IMAGE: Ollie Pope acknowledges the fans after his knock of 196 runs and walks back to the pavilion after he was bowled out by India's Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Hartley fittingly sealed England's win when he had Mohammed Siraj stumped.