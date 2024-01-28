Captain Rohit Sharma expressed frustration and disappointment with senior player Ravichandran Ashwin's fielding during Day 3 of the Hyderabad Test against England.

Despite showcasing bowling brilliance with a mesmerising delivery that outfoxed Ben Stokes, Ashwin's uncharacteristic fielding lapses added to the frustrations of Ravindra Jadeja and the Indian camp.

In the 44th over of England's second innings, Ashwin's attempt to chase down Ollie Pope's elegantly flicked delivery through wide mid-on resulted in a futile slide, allowing the ball to slip past and grant the English batter a boundary.

The 50th over witnessed another fielding mishap involving Ashwin and substitute fielder Rajat Patidar, as poor communication between them allowed a powerful sweep shot from Pope to evade their grasp and reach the boundary ropes.

While fans may have found amusement in Ashwin's fielding blunders, Rohit and Jadeja were clearly unamused with the senior off-spinner's performance on the field.