News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Shubman Gill should incorporate what Ollie Pope did'

'Shubman Gill should incorporate what Ollie Pope did'

Source: ANI
January 28, 2024 17:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shubman Gill endured a tough outing in the first Test in Hyderabad. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar said that India batter Shubman Gill should incorporate what Ollie Pope did using his front foot to good effect.

England middle-order batter Ollie Pope changed his batting approach in the second innings of the ongoing Test match of the five-match series against India.

The cricketer-turned-commentator stated that Pope going to the front foot was purposeful and he was in search of scoring runs. He thinks that youngster Shubman Gill should think of doing the same thing as he bats very well on the front foot.

 

"There was one very important difference in the way he (Pope) played in the first as opposed to the second. He still trusted his front foot game, but if you look at the first few balls that he faced, he got onto the front foot, but it was a very purposeful reaction and effort where he was looking for ones and twos; he was looking to score.

“That's something Shubman Gill could incorporate into his batting because he also likes to get onto the front foot," the former cricketer told ESPNcricinfo.

Pope was dismissed for one in the first innings but in the second innings, he came with a different mindset as he held onto his end and went on to score 196 runs off 278 balls which was laced with 21 fours.

The reverse sweep was his ace in the hole, he picked up boundaries using the shot, forcing India's spinners to change their plan of attack again and again.

Manjrekar opined that the Three Lions batter struggled against Indian spinners as he is over-dependent on playing on the front foot. The 58-year-old further asserted that the right-hand batter backed this approach and this time around he was successful in his plans.

Manjrekar feels that Pope's hundred in the second innings of the Hyderabad Test is one of the best tons from a visiting side in India in recent times. He applauded the 26-year-old's knock as "one of the finest hundreds that you'd see".

"I've seen Kevin Pietersen, as an English batter, get a fantastic hundred at the Wankhede Stadium. I've seen Steve Smith get a hundred for Australia in Pune. I think Ollie Pope has played one of the finest innings that we have seen in recent times from a foreign batter on a pitch like this. One of the finest hundreds that you'd see," the former middle-order player concluded.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Hardik Pandya bowling full tilt ahead of IPL
SEE: Hardik Pandya bowling full tilt ahead of IPL
India 'A' crush England Lions by innings and 16 runs
India 'A' crush England Lions by innings and 16 runs
M S Dhoni's Republic Day Celebration
M S Dhoni's Republic Day Celebration
Sinner beats Medvedev to win Australian Open
Sinner beats Medvedev to win Australian Open
PIX: Hartley does star turn as England edge out India
PIX: Hartley does star turn as England edge out India
Woman IT professional shot dead in Pune, man held
Woman IT professional shot dead in Pune, man held
Shamar Beat Injury To Beat Aussies
Shamar Beat Injury To Beat Aussies

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Why Ashwin-Jadeja struggled in the second innings

Why Ashwin-Jadeja struggled in the second innings

Ashwin's Fielding Blunders!

Ashwin's Fielding Blunders!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances