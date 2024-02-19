News
Rahul set to return for Ranchi Test

Rahul set to return for Ranchi Test

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 19, 2024 16:57 IST
KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul has been sidelined due to a quadraceps injury. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

India's middle-order mainstay K L Rahul is expected to come back after recovering from a quadriceps injury, in the fourth Test against England beginning February 23 in Ranchi.

'Rahul is nearing full fitness and should be a part of the squad in Ranchi,' PTI quoted a source as saying.

 

Rahul, who missed the second and third Test after complaining of pain in his right quadriceps, had reached 90 percent fitness last week, according to an insider.

"He is reaching his match fitness and should be available for Ranchi Test," the source added.

Rahul was among India's best batters in the opening Test in Hyderabad before going down with the same injury that he suffered during the IPL last year.

Since his comeback after four months on the sidelines, the batter has delivered for India across formats.

He was the only centurion for India in the drawn two-Test series in South Africa in December.

Source: PTI
