A very impressive Test victory: Cricketing world hails Team India

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrate their series win over England. Photograph: BCCI

Accolades poured in from the cricketing world as India took an unassailable 3-1 lead with a win over England in the fourth Test in Ranchi.

With the youngsters stepping up for the hosts, India handed England a five-wicket loss to bag the five-match series with a game to spare. The dead rubber will be played in Dharamsala from March 7.

Leading the tribute was the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The iconic cricketer attributed India’s triumph to the character and mental strength shown by the players.

Taking to his ‘X’ account, Tendulkar said, “The score is 3-won! India once again came back from a pressure situation and fought back to win the match.

“It shows the character and the mental strength of our players," Tendulkar wrote on 'X'.

Tendulkar had a special mention for a some of the players clinical in India’s win. "A great first spell in Test cricket for Akashdeep. @dhruvjurel21 was terrific at reading the length in both innings and his footwork was precise.

“His partnership with @imkuldeep18 kept us in the game in the 1st innings, and his knock in the 2nd innings helped us sail home.

"Kuldeep's spell in the 2nd innings was vital. Seniors like @ashwinravi99, @imjadeja and @ImRo45 did their jobs. @ShubmanGill showed great temperament in curbing his instinct in the chase and scored an important 50,” said Sachin.

Former England captain, Michael Vaughan, who had lashed out at the DRS call which cost Joe Root his wicket, hailed India’s win. “5 world class players missing… Losing the Toss… deficit in the 1st innings.. Full credit to India.. that’s a very impressive Test victory.. a lot of new young Indian players are arriving and will be around for a long time,” said Vaughan.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah congratulated lauded India’s win. "Fantastic victory for Team India in the 4th Test in Ranchi, securing the Test series against England.

“Our bowlers capitalized on favourable conditions, with @ashwinravi99 delivering a classy performance, securing a 6-wicket haul in the match. @imjadeja was clinical in the first innings, ending with a 5-wicket haul, and @imkuldeep18 picked up 4 crucial wickets in the second innings. Brilliant leadership skills by @ImRo45 played a crucial role in guiding the team with strategic brilliance,” said Shah.

Shah went on the laud the youngsters and the team for the ‘outstanding series win’.

With the series in their pocket, India will now take on England in the final Test in Dharamsala.