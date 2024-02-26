'Jurel could be superstar'

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel was named Player of the Match for his batting display in the 4th Test in Ranchi. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar said wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, could be the superstar of this season of the Indian Premier League.

Playing in only his second Test, Jurel won the Man of the Match award for his splendid batting efforts of 90 and 39 not out in India's series-clinching five-wicket win over England.

Speaking with the students of Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi during a Star Sports Star event, Gavaskar said: "He could be promoted up the order. Jurel could be the superstar after this performance in the Test matches. Even Akash Deep could get more exposure in RCB and play the role of the death over specialist which they were missing last season."

'Let's not rush Rishabh'

Gavaskar is also excited that his favourite player, Rishabh Pant, will be making a much-awaited comeback after surviving a near-fatal car accident.

"I'm also a big fan of him. For me the most important thing, is he should be healthy like before, so that he can come and entertain us.

"It will be very difficult for him and it will take some time for him to get that batting fluency. But good that he has started training.

"Knee plays a pivotal role in batting as well as keeping -- which of course he may not do initially. Maybe he won't be the usual Rishabh Pant that we are used to seeing," Gavaskar said.

"He certainly has the ability to think on his feet. If he gets back to full fitness, the reins of (Delhi Capitals) captaincy should be handed over to him.

"Let's stay hopeful. This season is first of him coming back to full fitness. Let's not rush him into doing something that there will be a setback," he added.