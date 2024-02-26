Rajat Patidar Disappoints Again

IMAGE: A dejected Rajat Patidar walks back to the dugout after falling for a duck in the fourth Test in Ranchi. Photograph: BCCI

The ongoing series against England served as a platform for India to test their bench strength. And Team India's think-tank will walk away a happy bunch with the youngsters delivering in the absence of the big boys.

Four players received the coveted Test cap on home ground. While three grabbed the opportunity with both hands, one debutant failed to make an impression.

The four to make their debut in the ongoing series, include Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan and Akash Deep. While Jurel, Sarfaraz and Akash have posted strong performances, Patidar has failed to fire so far.

Patidar was the first of the four debutants in this series to be handed a Test cap. But the MP batter came undone by spin as he registered low scores in all six innings he has played.

He came into the side with a lot of expectations, having hammered two centuries against England Lions in his last three innings for India A. This included a crucial 150 in the four-day match in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: The MP batter was dismissed by spin in all six innings. Photograph: BCCI

Patidar got off to a promising start in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, but failed to convert it into a big score, falling for 32 in his first innings.

The MP batter registered four single digit scores in the six innings he has played so far. The 30 year old registered scores of 32, 9, 5, 0, 17 and 0.

On the eve of the fourth Test, India Batting coach Vikram Rathour had lent his support to Patidar. 'We are having a lot of conversations with him, but one thing he needs to understand is that this is how this game goes at this level. He doesn't become a bad player from two matches.

'He has really batted well in whatever cricket he has played,' Rathour added. 'He has had a few tough games, a few awkward dismissals where the ball has stopped on him.'

'Absolutely no doubt that he is a good player and on his day he will come up with a very impactful innings.'