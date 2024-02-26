Foakes Sparks Controversy In Ranchi

IMAGE: Ben Foakes claims he caught Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

England's sportsmanship came into question during the Ranchi Test as Ben Foakes claimed he caught Yashasvi Jaiswal that was deemed not out by the third umpire.

Jaiswal nicked a delivery from Ollie Robinson, and the decision was referred to determine if the catch was clean.

The incident unfolded as India stood at 1-68 after England's morning dismissal for 353 on day two.

Replays suggested the ball touched the ground, leading to the third umpire ruling in favour of the batter.

England, visibly shocked, raised eyebrows with their reaction.

Reactions from former players shed light on the differing perspectives. Former England player Nick Knight expressed disbelief, stating, 'England were celebrating almost like it was a no-brainer.'

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted the danger of relying solely on slow-motion for low catches: 'And here you're seeing this is a great example of how people see things differently.'

'For me that was not out, I don't think that carried,' Knight added.

Ben Stokes initially showed surprise, but later, exemplifying leadership, urged his players to move on immediately.

Despite the emotional rollercoaster, Stokes' swift decision impressed former Indian 'keeper Dinesh Karthik, who praised his exemplary leadership.

'Exemplary leadership from Stokes considering where this Test match stands, the emotion attached to it, the fact that they celebrated and then when it didn't happen he just gave this (reaction) and walked away,"'he said.

'Credit to him. Sometimes the emotions can get (to you), you want to speak to the umpire have a discussion but he said nothing doing, that's that, let's get going.'

Meanwhile, social media erupted with criticism and frustration from critics and fans over the controversial catch.

Some went as far as questioning England's sportsmanship, using terms like ‘cheater’ to target Ben Foakes and the English side for their premature celebration and appeal.

The incident sparked intense reactions, with online platforms becoming a battleground for discussions on fair play and ethical conduct in cricket.