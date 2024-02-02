Patidar Gets His Test Cap From Zaheer!

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar is handed his India Test by Zaheer Khan. Photographs: BCCI

Rajat Patidar made his Test debut as he was included in the Indian team for the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Patidar, who replaced the injured K L Rahul, becomes India's 310th Test player.

The 30-year-old Madhya Pradesh batter got his Test cap from Zaheer Khan (92 Tests, 311 wickets) ahead of the toss at the Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA cricket stadium.



Patidar, who was brought into the squad following Virat Kohli's withdrawal from the first two Tests, left an indelible mark during India's net session on Thursday, showcasing an array of shots, notably excelling in both conventional and reverse sweeps.

Patidar came into the team on the back of two centuries against England Lions in his last three innings for India A with a pivotal 150 in the four-day match against Ahmedabad.