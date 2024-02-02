News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Patidar Gets His Test Cap From Zaheer!

Patidar Gets His Test Cap From Zaheer!

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 02, 2024 09:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar is handed his India Test by Zaheer Khan. Photographs: BCCI
 

Rajat Patidar made his Test debut as he was included in the Indian team for the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Patidar, who replaced the injured K L Rahul, becomes India's 310th Test player.

The 30-year-old Madhya Pradesh batter got his Test cap from Zaheer Khan (92 Tests, 311 wickets) ahead of the toss at the Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA cricket stadium.

Patidar, who was brought into the squad following Virat Kohli's withdrawal from the first two Tests, left an indelible mark during India's net session on Thursday, showcasing an array of shots, notably excelling in both conventional and reverse sweeps.

Patidar came into the team on the back of two centuries against England Lions in his last three innings for India A with a pivotal 150 in the four-day match against Ahmedabad.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Patidar's Kohli-inspired batting evolution unveiled...
Patidar's Kohli-inspired batting evolution unveiled...
Will Jadeja, Shami miss remainder of England series?
Will Jadeja, Shami miss remainder of England series?
Bharat Ready To Play 1st Test At Home
Bharat Ready To Play 1st Test At Home
'2024 may be one of the best years...'
'2024 may be one of the best years...'
Why This 2-Time MP Won't Contest Polls
Why This 2-Time MP Won't Contest Polls
4 BIG Housing MYTHS Busted
4 BIG Housing MYTHS Busted
What To Watch On OTT This Week!
What To Watch On OTT This Week!

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

WATCH: Sachin meets TENDULKAR!

WATCH: Sachin meets TENDULKAR!

'The spinners have to be very smart'

'The spinners have to be very smart'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances